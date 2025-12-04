ETV Bharat / entertainment

Verteran Tamil Producer AVM Saravanan Passes Away; CM Stalin Expresses His Deepest Condolences

Chennai: Renowned film producer of Tamil cinema, AVM Saravanan, passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning (December 4, 2025) at around 5 am due to age-related illness. He was 86.

His death comes right after his 86th birthday (December 3). Saravanan's mortal remains would be placed on the third floor of AVM Studios for his close friends, relatives, film fraternity and the public to pay their last respects. His family has said that his body will be cremated at the AVM Studios premises at 3:30 pm.

His demise has left the film industry mourning, with several production houses cancelling events scheduled for the day as a mark of respect for the producer. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among the first to pay respects to the departed icon of Tamil cinema.

Taking to his X handle, the CM wrote in Tamil, which can loosely be translated as, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of AVM Saravanan, one of the great personalities of Tamil cinema and the face of the historically famous AVM company. As important as the role of AVM in determining and shaping the path of Tamil cinema, Mr Saravanan's role in determining the path of AVM was equally significant."