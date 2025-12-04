Verteran Tamil Producer AVM Saravanan Passes Away; CM Stalin Expresses His Deepest Condolences
Veteran Tamil producer AVM Saravanan passed away in Chennai today, on December 4, 2025. Chief Minister MK Stalin was among the first to pay respects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 4, 2025 at 10:50 AM IST|
Updated : December 4, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST
Chennai: Renowned film producer of Tamil cinema, AVM Saravanan, passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning (December 4, 2025) at around 5 am due to age-related illness. He was 86.
His death comes right after his 86th birthday (December 3). Saravanan's mortal remains would be placed on the third floor of AVM Studios for his close friends, relatives, film fraternity and the public to pay their last respects. His family has said that his body will be cremated at the AVM Studios premises at 3:30 pm.
His demise has left the film industry mourning, with several production houses cancelling events scheduled for the day as a mark of respect for the producer. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among the first to pay respects to the departed icon of Tamil cinema.
Taking to his X handle, the CM wrote in Tamil, which can loosely be translated as, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of AVM Saravanan, one of the great personalities of Tamil cinema and the face of the historically famous AVM company. As important as the role of AVM in determining and shaping the path of Tamil cinema, Mr Saravanan's role in determining the path of AVM was equally significant."
தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் முதுபெரும் ஆளுமைகளில் ஒருவரும் வரலாற்றுப் புகழ்மிக்க AVM நிறுவனத்தின் முகமாகவும் திகழ்ந்த ஏவி.எம். சரவணன் அவர்கள் மறைவெய்திய செய்தியறிந்து மிகவும் வருந்தினேன். தமிழ்த்திரையுலகின் பாதையைத் தீர்மானித்து உருவாக்கியதில் ஏவி.எம். நிறுவனத்தின் பங்கு எவ்வளவு… pic.twitter.com/pzB90zbDYU— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) December 4, 2025
Stalin further wrote, "As a son and a film personality, his father, respected AVM, who was called 'Appachi' by everyone, was the one who made him famous. Perarignar Anna's 'Oru Raavu', Kalaignar Karunanidhi's 'Parasakthi', and Murasoli Maran's 'Kuladeivam' have a long history of association with the Dravidian film industry. That bond has become a family affair, and AVM Saravanan has become close to our family."
He added, "When I visited the AVM Heritage Museum in May 2023, he shared those memories and interacted with me affectionately. I express my deepest condolences and solace to the AVM family and friends in the film industry who are grieving the loss of his calm and simple personality and kindness to everyone."
AVM Saravanan produced several films by leading directors and actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages under the AVM Productions banner. He has received prestigious awards, including the Kalaimamani Award of the Tamil Nadu Government and the Sigaram Award of the Puducherry Government.
READ MORE
Satish Shah Dies At 74 Due To Kidney Failure; PM Modi, Johny Lever, Ashoke Pandit Mourn His Demise