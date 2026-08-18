ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kingdom Fame Venkitesh Lands Lead Role In Suresh Tej Directorial DGP, Says 'My Mother's Dream Has Come True'

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Venkitesh V.P., popularly known as Venky, is taking the next big step in his acting journey. After making an impression with his supporting and negative roles across languages, the actor is now set to play the lead in a Telugu film. Titled DGP, the film is directed by Suresh Tej and produced by Bommak Siva.

Venky announced the project on social media by sharing a glimpse of the film's signing. The announcement has drawn attention from fans and friends, especially because the new role marks an important shift in his career. After years of waiting for the right opportunity, the actor is finally stepping into the lead.

"The villain role in the film Kingdom is the result of about nine years of hard work," Venky told ETV Bharat. He further added, "Now, because of that, I have landed the lead role in DGP. When I heard the title, I misunderstood that it is a cop drama. But, this DGP is different." Reflecting on his over-a-decade long struggle to get a lead part, Venkitesh shared, "I am happy that my mother's dream has come true. You will have to wait a little longer to know the details of the film."