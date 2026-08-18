Kingdom Fame Venkitesh Lands Lead Role In Suresh Tej Directorial DGP, Says 'My Mother's Dream Has Come True'
Venkitesh V.P., popularly known as Venky, is set to headline Telugu film DGP, marking a major new chapter after years of supporting and villain roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Venkitesh V.P., popularly known as Venky, is taking the next big step in his acting journey. After making an impression with his supporting and negative roles across languages, the actor is now set to play the lead in a Telugu film. Titled DGP, the film is directed by Suresh Tej and produced by Bommak Siva.
Venky announced the project on social media by sharing a glimpse of the film's signing. The announcement has drawn attention from fans and friends, especially because the new role marks an important shift in his career. After years of waiting for the right opportunity, the actor is finally stepping into the lead.
"The villain role in the film Kingdom is the result of about nine years of hard work," Venky told ETV Bharat. He further added, "Now, because of that, I have landed the lead role in DGP. When I heard the title, I misunderstood that it is a cop drama. But, this DGP is different." Reflecting on his over-a-decade long struggle to get a lead part, Venkitesh shared, "I am happy that my mother's dream has come true. You will have to wait a little longer to know the details of the film."
Venky first gained recognition through the Malayalam reality show Nayika Nayakan, which was directed by Lal Jose. The show gave him a platform to showcase his screen presence and helped him find opportunities in films. He subsequently appeared in movies such as Stand Up, The Priest, Kho Kho and Lovefully Yours Veda. He later expanded into Tamil cinema with Rebel. His performance as antagonist Murugan in Kingdom, also starring Vijay Deverakonda, brought him wider attention among Telugu audiences.
Now, DGP gives him the opportunity to present another side of his acting ability. The film's title has already created some curiosity. However, the actor has clarified that DGP is not a police film. The reason behind the title is expected to become clear only through the story.
Venky's announcement also received encouraging messages from those who have followed his career. One admirer congratulated him on his "promotion to the lead" and wished him the kind of career his talent deserves. Another described the project as a comeback story, pointing to the actor's early ambition to become a hero and the long road he took before getting the opportunity.
For Venky, the lead role appears to be the result of years of persistence rather than an overnight success. His journey from reality television to Malayalam cinema, Tamil films and now a Telugu lead role has taken several years.