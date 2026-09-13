ETV Bharat / entertainment

Venice Film Festival 2026: Anuparna Roy's Lovers In The Blue Night Wins NETPAC Award For Best Asian Film

The filmmaker made her feature debut at the Venice Film Festival in 2025 with Songs of Forgotten Trees. The film competed in the Orizzonti section, where Anuparna won the Best Director Award, becoming the first Indian filmmaker to receive the honour. A year later, she returned to Venice with Lovers in the Blue Night and once again walked away with a major award.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anuparna Roy has added another major achievement to her growing international journey. Her latest film, Lovers in the Blue Night, has won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The film competed in the prestigious Orizzonti section at the festival. For Anuparna, the honour is even more special as it marks her second consecutive award at Venice.

The NETPAC jury praised the film for its portrayal of marginalised lives in Mumbai. It described the film as a "delicately sensitive vision of the intersecting lives of migrant workers" and appreciated Anuparna's "confident voice" as a filmmaker. The jury also praised the film's exploration of displacement, urban survival, hidden desire, gender, poverty and class.

Anuparna Roy's Lovers In The Blue Night (Photo: Film Poster)

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Lovers in the Blue Night follows four people whose lives are shaped by migration, loneliness and the struggle to survive. The story brings together a closeted husband and his unhappy wife, who works in a bar, a lonely man involved in sex work, and a petty criminal dealing with his own desires and challenges. Their lives gradually intersect, creating an intimate picture of people living on the margins of a city where finding a sense of belonging is not always easy.

Producers Vikas Kumar & Sharib Khan (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The film has been made in Hindi, Sylheti Bengali and Marathi. Reacting to the award, Anuparna said, "Winning the NETPAC Award means a lot to me because this film comes from a very personal place. These are characters and lives that are often pushed to the margins or looked at without really being seen. I wanted to approach them with tenderness, dignity and honesty." She further added, "To receive this recognition at Venice, a year after my debut was awarded here, is deeply moving. I'm grateful that the film has found a space with the audience and jury."

The film is produced by Khan & Kumar Media, with Vikas Kumar, Sharib Khan, Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Rhet Topham serving as producers. With two consecutive honours at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, Anuparna Roy's journey is clearly gaining attention on the global stage. From her debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees to Lovers in the Blue Night, the filmmaker has continued to tell stories that explore human emotions and lives that are often left unseen.