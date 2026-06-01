ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vedang Raina On Rise Of Alpha Heroes In Bollywood Ahead Of Main Vaapas Aunga Release: 'Hypermasculinity Is Not A Genre'

Over the last few years, films featuring aggressive and hypermasculine protagonists have dominated the box office. Movies such as Animal, Saiyaara and the Dhurandhar franchise have sparked conversations around the popularity of so-called "alpha heroes". But Vedang feels people may be looking at the trend the wrong way.

Hyderabad: As Bollywood continues to witness the success of films led by intense, larger-than-life male protagonists, actor Vedang Raina has shared a refreshing perspective on the trend. Ahead of the release of Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, the young actor believes audiences connect with good stories, not just specific types of heroes.

According to the actor, a film does not work because of a particular formula. Instead, it succeeds because audiences genuinely connect with its story. "Something works because the audience accepts it, regardless of what is working apart from that film. If the film is good, the genre works, not the other way round," Vedang said while discussing the current state of Hindi cinema.

He also pointed to the success of films that do not fit into any conventional box office trend. Using Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail as an example, Vedang said that powerful storytelling can resonate with audiences regardless of genre. His strongest observation, however, came when he addressed the discussion around macho protagonists. "Firstly, hypermasculinity is not a genre," he said, adding that he does not believe it is the reason a film becomes successful. "It works because it has great content," he quipped.

The actor's comments come as he prepares for one of the biggest releases of his career. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is an epic romance set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The film stars Vedang opposite Sharvari Wagh and follows the love story of Keenu and Jia, whose lives are changed forever by one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history.

For Vedang, the project was much more than just another film. The actor recently revealed that playing Keenu was the most challenging role of his career so far. It was his first time portraying a Sikh character and also his first role set in the 1940s. The preparation required months of research, readings and discussions with Imtiaz. Vedang admitted that the role demanded more effort than anything he had done before. With music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.