ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Vedang Raina On Main Vaapas Aaunga, His Favourite Imtiaz Ali Film, Handling Hype and Chasing Better Roles

“I definitely want to pursue singing more seriously, something I am very passionate about ... Music is something I care about, and I hope I keep getting these opportunities,” he says.

For his second film, Jigra (2024), an intense action thriller, Raina starred alongside Alia Bhatt which also marked his singing debut with a rendition of the classic Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka sabka kehna hai. And the young actor has taken his musical talents a step further in Imtiaz Ali's film, in which he has recorded a track for the film under the musical direction of the legendary AR Rahman. Unlike Jigra, where he sang on the soundtrack but didn't lip-sync the track on screen, this film allows him to play a character who actually sings.

“I feel I am the luckiest person to get this opportunity. I remember that day when we had a meeting and he said this is the project we are looking at. He would like me to be part of this film. I just took five seconds to say - 'Yes, I am doing it'. I didn’t know much about the film or the story. There was no script then, it was just an idea, a thought. All I needed to know was that Imtiaz Sir is directing the film and that was enough for me. I just hope I do justice to being part of his film,” says Raina.

For a rising actor collaborating with the acclaimed filmmaker so early in his career is indeed a "dream come true". Growing up, the Rockstar and Amar Singh Chamkila director was a major inspiration for Raina. The young star describes the creative process as an experience of a lifetime.

Vedang Raina is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in contemporary Indian cinema. Blending on-screen charisma with emotional sincerity and musical skills, Raina, who made his breakthrough debut in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age musical, The Archies, gathered widespread praise for holding his own. He will be soon seen in his first romantic outing, Main Vaapas Aaunga, the Partition-era period romance directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Raina considers Main Vaapas Aaunga his most difficult role to date, requiring extensive research and readings with Imtiaz Ali to authentically capture the Punjabi character's emotional depth. The film, which explores themes of love, memory, and generational trauma against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, required him to step far outside his comfort zone in this uncharted territory while tackling an emotional narrative set during the horrors of Partition.

“Challenge definitely, but in a good way. And I also believe that no film is easy to do. No shooting experience is easy; you have to give it all as an actor and challenge yourself. Of course, this role and story demand something emotional from you, which is very unique and hard. Definitely, I tapped into certain things that I didn’t even know I had as an actor with this film. That was exciting. I learnt a lot from the shooting experience with Imtiaz Sir and definitely from the setting of the film. Partition is the character in the film. From the research that I did, I learnt so many new things about the Partition and about the stories of people who left their homes and couldn’t go back. All these things were in my subconscious before I stepped onto the set,” says Raina.

Vedang Raina (Photo: ANI)

“I do a lot of prep,” he continues while talking about the process. “There was a time when I used to do things like shutting the door, switching off the lights, locking myself in a room, and listening to music. I did that during Jigra. But I don’t do that anymore. Actually, it all depends upon what kind of shot you are giving and what the scene is on that day that demands from you as an actor. You also learn different aspects of your personality in this journey of being an actor and with every film, I realise what works and what doesn’t work for me. You find things along the way and your process connects emotionally. The process is so unique to you, so there is no one way of approaching acting, which is the beauty of it," he says, adding, “But I do listen to a lot of music and I get very moved by it, I use music before a shot to unlock a certain feeling to reach a certain emotion.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is Raina’s first attempt at a love story, however, he is of the belief that all stories are love stories.

“Love aspect is such an important part even in action films like Dhurandhar, Animal, Pushpa... You need a love story in action films as well because it is the most universal core emotion and you won’t find any film without a love story, I feel all stories are love stories,” says Raina. "Yes, in that typical sense we are not seeing as many soft and sweet love stories, it is just a matter of making a good one. We go through phases in our industry. Very soon we will enter that phase. I am even craving for a sweet and soft love story and I hope more makers write those scripts and I hope I do many many love stories. But I love all kinds of movies,” he further adds.

Raina plays the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah's character in this film and since the narrative jumps across generations and timelines, he never shares screen space with Shah or Dosanjh, though he deeply wished he had acted alongside them. Shah plays the elderly man fighting Alzheimer's, and Dosanjh portrays a pivotal contemporary character.

“Oh yes, I totally wished and hoped there were some scenes together, I am so in awe of both of them. I am the biggest fan … even when I wasn’t shooting, I would at times go to see their work and meet them,” says Raina, who is still processing that he was part of an Imtiaz Ali film.

“The effect and the impact this film has had on me is amazing. You are trying to be true to your work when you are filming but after that you realize, 'Oh, I have done an Imtiaz Ali film' and what you have achieved. That syncs much later. You really understand what has really happened in your life, your career now when I am promoting the film... I am processing those things now. I always knew that being part of his film is special but to see the trailer and to see it on screen— Directed by Imtiaz Ali—that is a very different kind of feeling. Earlier I was his audience, his biggest fan and now all I can hope for this film is that for a lot of people how his films used to be for me,” says Raina.

Vedang Raina with team Main Vaapas Aaunga (Photo: ANI)

“My favourite Imtiaz Ali film now… it would be an unpopular opinion but Chamkila is probably my number one, and Rockstar may be number two. But for the longest time Rockstar was my number one favourite,” he adds.

After Raina’s debut release in 2023, one saw screaming headlines calling him sensational and the most promising young talent. Does that kind of expectation build pressure on him? And he says, signing off, “Pressure is always there of doing a good job and delivering but there is no pressure about these labels. What I care about is that the films that I am part of move people in a certain way. After Jigra came out, people used to message me saying their relationship with their brother or sister has changed, how the film changed their life... that kind of message is what I live for. If that keeps happening, if I can be part of roles and stories that impact people in that deep way, then my job is done. That is what I am chasing as an actor.”