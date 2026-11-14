ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varun Dhawan To Star In YRF's First-Ever Horror Film, Here's When It Releases

Varun Dhawan To Star In YRF's First-Ever Horror Film, Here's When It Releases ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to explore a new genre with his next film. The actor will headline Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) first-ever horror movie, which will be directed by Abhay Pannu, best known for creating the web series Rocket Boys. The yet-to-be-titled film will be released in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028.

The announcement was shared by a trade analyst on social media. He revealed that the project will be developed under the guidance of filmmaker Aditya Chopra and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. The film marks the production house’s first attempt at making a horror film.

According to the announcement, Varun will play the lead role in the film. However, the makers have not shared details about his character or the film’s storyline. The names of the other actors who will be part of the project have also not been revealed yet. For Varun, the film will mark his second collaboration with YRF after Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma. However, this time, the actor will be seen in a completely different genre. He has worked in several romantic comedies, action films and family dramas, but a horror film will be a new experience for him.