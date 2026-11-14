Varun Dhawan To Star In YRF's First-Ever Horror Film, Here's When It Releases
Varun Dhawan will headline Yash Raj Films' first-ever horror film, directed by Rocket Boys creator Abhay Pannu, marking the studio's entry into the genre.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to explore a new genre with his next film. The actor will headline Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) first-ever horror movie, which will be directed by Abhay Pannu, best known for creating the web series Rocket Boys. The yet-to-be-titled film will be released in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028.
The announcement was shared by a trade analyst on social media. He revealed that the project will be developed under the guidance of filmmaker Aditya Chopra and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. The film marks the production house’s first attempt at making a horror film.
According to the announcement, Varun will play the lead role in the film. However, the makers have not shared details about his character or the film’s storyline. The names of the other actors who will be part of the project have also not been revealed yet.
VARUN DHAWAN TO HEADLINE YASH RAJ FILMS’ FIRST-EVER HORROR FILM… #YashRajFilms announces its first-ever horror film, starring #VarunDhawan in the lead role and directed by #AbhayPannu. Developed under the guidance of #AdityaChopra and produced by #AkshayeWidhani, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on 31 March 2028. #YRF— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2026
For Varun, the film will mark his second collaboration with YRF after Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma. However, this time, the actor will be seen in a completely different genre. He has worked in several romantic comedies, action films and family dramas, but a horror film will be a new experience for him.
The project will also mark an important step in Abhay Pannu’s career. He received recognition for directing Rocket Boys, the popular series based on the lives of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. With this YRF project, Abhay will make his move from streaming content to the big screen as a film director.
Varun was last seen in the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Earlier this year, he appeared in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. The war drama also starred Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with Varun playing the role of Hoshiar Singh.
Speaking of YRF, the production house has built its name through romantic films, action dramas and its popular spy universe. The production house has also expanded into the streaming space through YRF Entertainment. Its projects include the Netflix series Mandala Murders and Akka.
With its first horror film, YRF is now preparing to enter a new genre. More details about the project, including its cast and storyline, are expected to be announced later.
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