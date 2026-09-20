ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia Support Salman Khan's Stand On Body Shaming, Sofia Hayat Questions His Double Standards

During the episode, Salman spoke about the difference between expressing genuine concern for a celebrity's health and making fun of their appearance. He brought up his brother Sohail Khan and Varun Dhawan while discussing the trolling faced by actors. "Showing concern that bhai, you look unwell, you have lost weight, is different. But mocking Sohail and Varun over their looks? That is wrong," Salman said.

The reactions came after Salman addressed the comments celebrities often face about their appearance and weight during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor removed his shirt on stage and hit back at people who mock public figures for their looks.

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's recent rant against online trolling on Bigg Boss 20 has drawn reactions from several celebrities. While Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia showed their support for the actor's stand, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat questioned his approach and accused him of hypocrisy.

Varun appeared to support Salman's message. He shared a video of his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, reacting to the moment from the show. Varun added a clapping emoji to the post, signalling his appreciation for Salman's comments. The reaction came as Salman spoke against the growing tendency to turn discussions about celebrities' appearances into personal attacks.

Neha Dhupia Says 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Neha Dhupia also shared her reaction to Salman's shirtless moment. Taking to social media on Sunday afternoon, she wrote, "Tiger 🐅 zinda hai …" Her brief post came in support of Salman as he responded to comments about weight and appearance. The actor had earlier told viewers that discussing a person's weight is different from deliberately making fun of them. Salman said, "Bhai mota hogaya hai, bhai ko troll karo… Karlo troll, yeh lo. Karlo troll. Aao, troll karna hai na?" He also urged people to look at themselves before commenting on someone else's body or face.

Sofia Hayat Calls Out Salman's Alleged Double Standards

While some celebrities backed Salman, Sofia Hayat took a different position. The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant criticised the actor over what she described as his double standards. Reacting to the video of Salman's shirtless moment on X (formerly Twitter), Sofia recalled her own experience on the show. She claimed that Salman had previously criticised her body and face while complimenting Gauahar Khan's physique. "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauahar (Khan) her body was good. Argh," she wrote. Sofia appeared on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, a season eventually won by Gauahar Khan.

For the unversed, Salman's rant came amid online discussions about Katrina Kaif's appearance after she attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Although the actor did not name her, his remarks were viewed in the context of criticism faced by celebrities over their bodies and looks.