Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic, Check New Release Date

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has postponed its release date. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, but the makers have now pushed it by a week to avoid a box office clash with Kannada actor Yash's film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

On Tuesday, production house Tips Films shared a statement on Instagram confirming the new release date. The announcement was also shared in collaboration with actors Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, who play key roles in the film alongside Varun. According to the update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release in theatres on June 12, 2026, instead of June 5.

The makers explained that the decision was taken to support fellow filmmakers and avoid unnecessary competition at the box office. The statement read, "We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release."

The note further added, "We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later."