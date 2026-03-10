Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic, Check New Release Date
Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release has been postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 10, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has postponed its release date. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, but the makers have now pushed it by a week to avoid a box office clash with Kannada actor Yash's film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
On Tuesday, production house Tips Films shared a statement on Instagram confirming the new release date. The announcement was also shared in collaboration with actors Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, who play key roles in the film alongside Varun. According to the update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release in theatres on June 12, 2026, instead of June 5.
The makers explained that the decision was taken to support fellow filmmakers and avoid unnecessary competition at the box office. The statement read, "We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release."
The note further added, "We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later."
The announcement regarding the change in release date comes after Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups disclosed its new theatrical release date. The movie featuring Yash was supposed to release on March 19 but has now been postponed to June 4, 2026. Reports suggest that the makers delayed the film, hoping that the situation in the Middle East market would improve by then.
Earlier, Toxic was expected to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. The Ranveer-led film is still expected to release on March 19.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by filmmaker David Dhawan. The title of the film is inspired by a famous dialogue from the 1999 hit Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor.
The upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan. The father-son duo previously worked together in Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No.1.
The romantic comedy features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film also stars Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Rohit Saraf in supporting roles.
The plot is said to revolve around a man who has been rejected by several women but comes up with a plan to change his luck in love, leading to a complicated love triangle.
