Varun Dhawan Called Out By Metro Officials For Punishable Act: 'Grab Handles Are Not For Hanging'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has landed in trouble over his recent travel on the Mumbai Metro. The actor was called out by the Maha Mumbai Metro authorities after a video showed him performing pull-ups inside a running metro train.

The video was shared on the official Instagram account of the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). In the clip, Varun Dhawan can be seen doing pull-ups using the overhead grab handles inside the metro. The act did not go down well with the authorities, who termed it unsafe and against metro travel rules.

Along with the video, MMMOCL posted a strong message warning against such behaviour. The caption read, "This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, Varun Dhawan - Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro."

The post further explained why such actions are not allowed inside the metro premises. The authorities wrote, "We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros, but those grab handles are not for hanging. Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro."