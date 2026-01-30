ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varanasi Release Date Locked: Mahesh Babu's Wait Longer Than Prabhas For SS Rajamouli Film

Hyderabad: The release date of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi is finally out. The big-budget adventure drama will now release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027. Earlier, the film was expected to arrive in January 2027. The makers decided to push it forward to avoid a clash with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which stars Prabhas and is set for a March 2027 release. The release date posters were installed all around Varanasi and makers are expected to share an official word on the same today.

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. With this film, Mahesh Babu will be seen on the big screen three years after his last release, Guntur Kaaram (2024). For fans, this long wait highlights how demanding and time-consuming a Rajamouli project can be.

SS Rajamouli is known for taking years to shape his films. His movies are large in scale, rich in visuals, and deeply researched. Because of this, actors often dedicate long stretches of their career to just one film. Mahesh Babu now joins a list of Telugu superstars who have waited years to bring a Rajamouli film to life.