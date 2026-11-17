'Wait A Bit For The Blast': Varanasi Makers Hint At A Big Update As They Wrap Up Film's Shoot
The makers of Varanasi have completed shooting. They have hinted at a big update, asking fans to wait a little longer for the surprise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited adventure film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has wrapped production. The makers have now shared an update on the film’s progress, revealing that post-production work is underway. However, the team has remained silent on rumours that the film might miss its scheduled release date.
The update was shared on the film’s official X account after a fan asked if there was any news about the project. Responding to the query, the makers confirmed that shooting had been completed and that computer-generated imagery (CGI) and re-recording work were currently in progress. They also said that dubbing was yet to begin.
@PVallipair72764 Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi… CG works going on. RR Going on… Dubbing start cheyyaali… If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast.💥 ☄️— Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) November 15, 2026
The team shared the update partly in Telugu, which can loosely be translated as, “Shooting has been completed. Post-production work is underway... CG work is going on. RR is going on… Dubbing is yet to begin. If you think this is an update, it's an update. If not, you have to wait a bit for the blast.”
The final line has added to the excitement among fans, with the makers hinting that something bigger could be on the way. While the shooting update has offered some clarity about the film’s progress, it has not addressed the ongoing release delay rumours.
Varanasi is currently scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027. However, reports have suggested that the film could be pushed to a later date. The makers have yet to make any official announcement about a possible change in the release schedule.
Varanasi marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The makers announced the film’s title and unveiled Mahesh Babu’s first look at the Globetrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025.
An event like never before… and it's been a year already! Thank you to every fan for still celebrating the #GlobeTrotter event. Videos and moments keep showing up on our timelines every day. When we do something, we want it to stay with everyone forever ❤️ #Varanasi https://t.co/fr1Vcc4YoS— Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) November 14, 2026
The film is described as a time-travel adventure and is expected to take audiences across several locations, including Varanasi, Africa and Antarctica. Reports suggest that its story revolves around the threat of a massive asteroid. Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran reportedly appears as the antagonist, Kumbha.
The film is also said to feature a sequence inspired by the Ramayana, showing the battle between Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna, with Mahesh Babu reportedly playing Lord Rama. Shot in IMAX format, the film is expected to be released in multiple languages. The film’s music has been composed by MM Keeravani.