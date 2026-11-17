ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Wait A Bit For The Blast': Varanasi Makers Hint At A Big Update As They Wrap Up Film's Shoot

Varanasi Makers Confirm Shoot Wrap, Hint At A Big Update Amid Release Delay Buzz ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited adventure film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has wrapped production. The makers have now shared an update on the film’s progress, revealing that post-production work is underway. However, the team has remained silent on rumours that the film might miss its scheduled release date.

The update was shared on the film’s official X account after a fan asked if there was any news about the project. Responding to the query, the makers confirmed that shooting had been completed and that computer-generated imagery (CGI) and re-recording work were currently in progress. They also said that dubbing was yet to begin.

The team shared the update partly in Telugu, which can loosely be translated as, “Shooting has been completed. Post-production work is underway... CG work is going on. RR is going on… Dubbing is yet to begin. If you think this is an update, it's an update. If not, you have to wait a bit for the blast.” The final line has added to the excitement among fans, with the makers hinting that something bigger could be on the way. While the shooting update has offered some clarity about the film’s progress, it has not addressed the ongoing release delay rumours.