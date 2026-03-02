Varanasi Heads To Antarctica? Priyanka And Mahesh Babu's X Exchange Sparks Buzz
Priyanka Chopra hints at an Antarctica shooting schedule for Varanasi while replying to Mahesh Babu's praise for her performance in The Bluff.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 2, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: When Mahesh Babu praised his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her powerful performance in The Bluff, fans did not expect a big update about their upcoming film Varanasi. But Priyanka surprised everyone with an exciting reply that hinted at the next schedule of Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.
Mahesh Babu took to X to share his admiration for Priyanka's performance in The Bluff. He wrote, "#TheBluff is a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions!!! @priyankachopra is in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work."
Thank you my friend 🙏🏽 🏴☠️— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 1, 2026
See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/HpBfRPbMEg
Priyanka responded in a sweet and playful way. She wrote, "Thank you my friend 🙏🏽 🏴☠️ See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️" With just one line, she revealed that the next schedule of Varanasi could take place in Antarctica. This has made fans even more curious about the film.
#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @priyankachopra is in top form 💥💥💥 swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work ♥️♥️♥️— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 1, 2026
Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after almost 6-7 years. She recently spoke about the project on a talk show, saying, "I am now doing a movie called Varanasi and it is directed by SS Rajamouli who is one of India's most amazing and talented directors. It's gonna be an adventure. I am very excited about it. We have shot it in IMAX format and we have been filming it for 14 months."
Let it bang……#VARANASI ON APRIL 7th, 2027. pic.twitter.com/nRYtTdA8bd— Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) January 30, 2026
The film is an epic action-adventure and is being made on a grand scale. Around 50 percent of the shooting is already complete. The team recently moved to Georgia for a 12-14 day schedule. After this, media reports suggest that Antarctica could be the next destination. The movie is planned for a big IMAX release on April 7, 2027. Mahesh Babu will reportedly play a character named Rudhra, while Priyanka plays Mandakini.
February 3, 2026
Meanwhile, Priyanka's recent film The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, is set in the Cayman Islands and features high-octane action scenes. The movie was released on Prime Video on February 25. She performs intense sword and gun sequences and has received praise from many, including Rajamouli.
Read More
- The Bluff OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra's Action Thriller Trends Globally As X Reviews Pour In
- Is Varanasi A Two-Part Film? SS Rajamouli Ends Speculation; Reveals Runtime Of Mahesh Babu - Priyanka Chopra Starrer
- Nick Jonas Says He And Priyanka Chopra Are Raising Daughter Malti With Hindu Values: 'It's Profound And Beautiful'