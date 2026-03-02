ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varanasi Heads To Antarctica? Priyanka And Mahesh Babu's X Exchange Sparks Buzz

Hyderabad: When Mahesh Babu praised his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her powerful performance in The Bluff, fans did not expect a big update about their upcoming film Varanasi. But Priyanka surprised everyone with an exciting reply that hinted at the next schedule of Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu took to X to share his admiration for Priyanka's performance in The Bluff. He wrote, "#TheBluff is a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions!!! @priyankachopra is in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work."

Priyanka responded in a sweet and playful way. She wrote, "Thank you my friend 🙏🏽 🏴‍☠️ See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️" With just one line, she revealed that the next schedule of Varanasi could take place in Antarctica. This has made fans even more curious about the film.