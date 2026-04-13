Melody Meets Spirituality: Asha Bhosle And Her Timeless Bond With Varanasi
Known for her versatility and unmatched contribution to Indian music, Asha Bhosle's association with Varanasi was marked by admiration for its culture, cuisine, and spirituality.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Varanasi: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined generations of Bollywood music, shared a deep emotional and spiritual connection with Varanasi - a bond that continues to resonate even after her passing. Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, the day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She was 92.
Known for her versatility and unmatched contribution to Indian music, Asha Bhosle's association with Varanasi was marked by admiration for its culture, cuisine, and spirituality. During her visits, she often expressed that she wished she had experienced the city much earlier in life. ''Varanasi is as beautiful as its famous Banarasi silk sarees," she had remarked, capturing the essence of the ancient city.
A defining moment in her connection with Varanasi came in 2017, when she visited the city for the first time to perform at the Sur Ganga Mahotsav, organised under UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. The festival, held at Bhaisasur Ghat, was organised by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation in collaboration with 'Pahal'.
At around 84 years of age, Bhosle took to the stage with remarkable enthusiasm. Accompanied by her son Anand Bhosle, she received a standing ovation as she walked onto the stage. Overwhelmed by the love of the audience, she said, "I am left speechless by your boundless affection."
She went on to deliver captivating renditions of her iconic songs, including the evergreen 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', enthralling the audience and turning the evening into a memorable musical celebration.
The event also witnessed a rare and historic moment when Bhosle shared the stage with Padma Vibhushan awardee Girija Devi. This performance turned out to be the last time the two legends performed together, adding emotional depth to an already special occasion. Among the Hindustani classical vocalist, Girija Devi, a doyen of the Banaras Gharana from Varanasi, was a pioneer and was widely accepted as the 'Queen of Thumri'.
Captivated by the soul of Varanasi
Beyond music, Asha Bhosle was equally captivated by the soul of Varanasi. Praising the city's transformation, she highlighted its cleanliness, the beauty of its ghats, and the deeply spiritual atmosphere.
She also spoke fondly of Banarasi cuisine, especially dishes like bharwan karela (stuffed bitter gourd) and parwal (ivy gourd). "If I were served such delicious food every day, I would happily turn vegetarian,'' she had said with a smile after enjoying a traditional Banarasi thali.
A devout follower of Lord Shiva, Asha Bhosle had long cherished the desire to visit the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Reflecting on her visit, she noted, ''Seeing Varanasi makes one realise the depth of our cultural and religious traditions. I truly feel I should have come here much earlier."
Over a career spanning more than seven decades, Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across multiple Indian languages. From classics like 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' to 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' and 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main', her voice became synonymous with versatility and excellence. She lent her voice to actresses across generations - from Madhubala and Meena Kumari to Zeenat Aman, Urmila Matondkar, and Kajol - cementing her place as one of India's greatest playback singers.
Varanasi pays tribute
Following her passing, Varanasi paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer. At the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, a special homage was offered during the world-famous Ganga Aarti. Priests performed Deep Daan in her memory, while thousands of devotees observed a two-minute silence. Sushant Mishra, president of the Ganga Seva Nidhi, described her demise as an 'irreparable loss' to the nation, stating that while she may no longer be physically present, her voice will continue to live on.
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