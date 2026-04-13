ETV Bharat / entertainment

Melody Meets Spirituality: Asha Bhosle And Her Timeless Bond With Varanasi

Varanasi: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined generations of Bollywood music, shared a deep emotional and spiritual connection with Varanasi - a bond that continues to resonate even after her passing. Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, the day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She was 92.

Known for her versatility and unmatched contribution to Indian music, Asha Bhosle's association with Varanasi was marked by admiration for its culture, cuisine, and spirituality. During her visits, she often expressed that she wished she had experienced the city much earlier in life. ''Varanasi is as beautiful as its famous Banarasi silk sarees," she had remarked, capturing the essence of the ancient city.

File photo of Asha Bhosale (ETV Bharat)

A defining moment in her connection with Varanasi came in 2017, when she visited the city for the first time to perform at the Sur Ganga Mahotsav, organised under UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. The festival, held at Bhaisasur Ghat, was organised by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation in collaboration with 'Pahal'.

At around 84 years of age, Bhosle took to the stage with remarkable enthusiasm. Accompanied by her son Anand Bhosle, she received a standing ovation as she walked onto the stage. Overwhelmed by the love of the audience, she said, "I am left speechless by your boundless affection."

She went on to deliver captivating renditions of her iconic songs, including the evergreen 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', enthralling the audience and turning the evening into a memorable musical celebration.

The event also witnessed a rare and historic moment when Bhosle shared the stage with Padma Vibhushan awardee Girija Devi. This performance turned out to be the last time the two legends performed together, adding emotional depth to an already special occasion. Among the Hindustani classical vocalist, Girija Devi, a doyen of the Banaras Gharana from Varanasi, was a pioneer and was widely accepted as the 'Queen of Thumri'.