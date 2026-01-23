ETV Bharat / entertainment

Valentine's Day 2026: O'Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein And More New Releases For A Perfect Date Night

Hyderabad: Valentine's Day is a special time for couples. Many people like to celebrate it by watching a movie together in a theatre. In 2026, Valentine's week is packed with new film releases across different genres. There is romance, drama, thrill, and emotion. Whether you like intense love stories or light-hearted romance, this year has something for everyone.

Here are some of the most awaited Valentine's Day 2026 releases that couples can enjoy together.

O'Romeo: A Dark and Intense Love Story

One of the biggest releases this Valentine's week is O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. It tells a love story that is filled with pain, violence, and deep emotions.

Shahid Kapoor plays a gangster named Ustara. He is shown as a man shaped by love and anger. The trailer shows him walking a dangerous path in the dark world of Mumbai. Triptii Dimri plays a woman who comes to Ustara for help. Over time, feelings grow between them, but things soon start going wrong.

The film focuses on silence and unspoken emotions rather than dramatic dialogues. Shahid and Triptii share strong chemistry, which adds weight to their story. Avinash Tiwary appears as a cruel villain, while Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani also play important roles. Shahid and Disha are seen together in a lively dance number.

Music plays an important part in the film. Vishal Bhardwaj teams up again with Gulzar and Arijit Singh. The song Hum To Tere Hi Liye The shows the emotional side of the story. O’Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on February 13, 2026.

Tu Yaa Main: Romance Meets Survival

Tu Yaa Main offers a very different Valentine's experience. The film stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It mixes romance with fear and survival.