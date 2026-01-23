Valentine's Day 2026: O'Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein And More New Releases For A Perfect Date Night
Valentine's day 2026 brings exciting theatre releases like O'Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein, odia film Bar Bahu, and others for couples.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Valentine's Day is a special time for couples. Many people like to celebrate it by watching a movie together in a theatre. In 2026, Valentine's week is packed with new film releases across different genres. There is romance, drama, thrill, and emotion. Whether you like intense love stories or light-hearted romance, this year has something for everyone.
Here are some of the most awaited Valentine's Day 2026 releases that couples can enjoy together.
O'Romeo: A Dark and Intense Love Story
One of the biggest releases this Valentine's week is O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. It tells a love story that is filled with pain, violence, and deep emotions.
Shahid Kapoor plays a gangster named Ustara. He is shown as a man shaped by love and anger. The trailer shows him walking a dangerous path in the dark world of Mumbai. Triptii Dimri plays a woman who comes to Ustara for help. Over time, feelings grow between them, but things soon start going wrong.
The film focuses on silence and unspoken emotions rather than dramatic dialogues. Shahid and Triptii share strong chemistry, which adds weight to their story. Avinash Tiwary appears as a cruel villain, while Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani also play important roles. Shahid and Disha are seen together in a lively dance number.
Music plays an important part in the film. Vishal Bhardwaj teams up again with Gulzar and Arijit Singh. The song Hum To Tere Hi Liye The shows the emotional side of the story. O’Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on February 13, 2026.
Tu Yaa Main: Romance Meets Survival
Tu Yaa Main offers a very different Valentine's experience. The film stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It mixes romance with fear and survival.
The story follows two content creators who meet for collaborations and fun adventures. Shanaya plays Miss Vanity, while Adarsh plays a confident creator named 'A'. Their fun outing turns into a nightmare when they come face-to-face with a dangerous crocodile. Trapped in a pool and injured, they are forced to fight for their lives.
The film is set in today's social media world and feels modern and fast-paced. It is meant for couples who want something thrilling instead of a regular romantic movie. Tu Yaa Main is produced by Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios and will release on February 13, 2026.
Do Deewane Seher Mein: A Soft and Honest Love Story
For those who enjoy simple and emotional romances, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a good choice. The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is directed by Ravi Udyawar.
The teaser shows a love story built on small moments. The couple goes on scooter rides, shares meals, and spends time talking and laughing together. They are not perfect, and they are still figuring out their lives. This makes their relationship feel real.
The famous song Do Deewane Seher Mein plays in the background and adds warmth to the film. The makers describe it as an imperfect love story. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios, the film will release on February 20, 2026.
Bar Bahu: Romance and Drama from Odia Cinema
Adding regional colour to Valentine's Day is the Odia film Bar Bahu. The film stars Saalendra Samante and Shivani Sangeetha in the lead roles. The teaser shows romance, family drama, and emotional conflict. The story focuses on love, marriage, and changing relationships. Court marriage scenes and strong dialogues suggest an emotional journey. The film is directed by Biswaranjan and will release on February 13, 2026.
A Valentine's Week Full of Choices
Valentine's Day 2026 brings many different kinds of love stories to theatres. Some films are dark and intense, while others are sweet and comforting. There are also thrillers for couples who want something different. No matter what kind of movie you enjoy, this Valentine's week offers a good reason to step into a theatre and spend time together.
