Vaikom Vijayalakshmi Wins Best Female Playback Singer At 72nd National Film Awards; Says Song Was 'Recorded In Just 1 Hour'
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for ARM, saying the song was recorded in just an hour.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi is celebrating a major milestone after winning the Best Female Playback Singer award at the 72nd National Film Awards. She received the honour for singing Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Speaking to ETV Bharat, the singer said the award was completely unexpected and made even more special because it came during the Malayalam month of Karkidakam.
Vijayalakshmi said she was unaware that the National Awards were being announced. "Had I known a little earlier, I could have watched the live telecast of the announcement on television. It was music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas who invited me to sing the song for the film. He explained the context of the story from Tovino Thomas' film in detail," she said.
"It was a simple song, written as though a grandmother was narrating a story to a child. I found it interesting the moment I heard it. After learning the song at home, I went to a studio in Ernakulam the next day for the recording. If I remember correctly, the entire song was recorded in just one hour. Since the tune suited my voice perfectly, I did not have to struggle much," she said.
The singer said the song received a lot of love from audiences soon after its release. "Ever since the song came out, I have received immense appreciation through newspapers, other media, and directly from listeners. I also had the opportunity to perform the song on stages not only in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu and several other states. The song received so much praise that I cannot even remember everyone who appreciated it. The love and acceptance it received from audiences have been truly overwhelming."
She also shared that one of her relatives had predicted the song's success long before the award announcement. "The moment he heard the song, he said it would receive a National Award. My spiritual gurus also shared the same opinion. Today, their words have come true. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the film's music director, actors, producer, and above all, the audience who embraced the song with so much love."