ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi Wins Best Female Playback Singer At 72nd National Film Awards; Says Song Was 'Recorded In Just 1 Hour'

Hyderabad: Playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi is celebrating a major milestone after winning the Best Female Playback Singer award at the 72nd National Film Awards. She received the honour for singing Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Speaking to ETV Bharat, the singer said the award was completely unexpected and made even more special because it came during the Malayalam month of Karkidakam.

Vijayalakshmi said she was unaware that the National Awards were being announced. "Had I known a little earlier, I could have watched the live telecast of the announcement on television. It was music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas who invited me to sing the song for the film. He explained the context of the story from Tovino Thomas' film in detail," she said.

"It was a simple song, written as though a grandmother was narrating a story to a child. I found it interesting the moment I heard it. After learning the song at home, I went to a studio in Ernakulam the next day for the recording. If I remember correctly, the entire song was recorded in just one hour. Since the tune suited my voice perfectly, I did not have to struggle much," she said.