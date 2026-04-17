ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Vaazha 2 Director On What Went Behind Delivering A Blockbuster Debut

Vaazha 2 director Savin SA ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Over the years, the Malayalam industry has earned a reputation for nurturing an audience base with an appetite for non-formulaic films, allowing newer voices to emerge. In return it allows filmmakers to experiment with storytelling. The success of Vaazha 2, a coming-of-age comedy, is another glowing example of how a small-budget film made right can make moolah at the box office. Directed by debutant Savin SA, the film hit big screens on April 2. In a fortnight of its release, Vaazha 2 has collected over Rs 186 crore worldwide and counting. Along with emerging as the first industry hit of the year, Vaazha 2 has also become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The makers have already announced the third installment in the franchise while Vaazha 2 is still running successfully in theaters. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, filmmaker Savin SA shared what went behind scoring a blockbuster hit with debut film. "Every director wants his film to achieve amazing success. No one ever tries to make a bad film. But the success of Vaazha 2 was beyond our expectations. The fact that box office records are being created is proof that our film has resonated with the audience," Savin told ETV Bharat. The team, Savin said, is certainly elated with the commercial success of the film; however, the love coming their way gives them an unparalleled high. From wandering around with passion for cinema and not knowing where to start, he worked on a music album, a short, and a devotional song before joining Gokul Ramakrishnan as associate director on Thaaram Theertha Koodaram. A chance meeting with Vaazha producer-writer Vipin Das through a common friend turned into a long association. Savin assisted Vipin on Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022) and also was part of director Anand Menen's team on Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024). Interestingly, Vaazha 2 was in talks during the post-production of the first part. Vipin also talked about the second installment with Savin but did not reveal that he is going to helm the project. "One day, Vipin Chettan (elder brother) called me and talked about the second part of Vaazha. But at that time, he did not reveal that he was considering me as the director. Anyway, I was sure that I would be a part of it in some capacity." Days later, he got a call from Vipin asking him if he would like to direct Vaazha 2.