INTERVIEW | Vaazha 2 Director On What Went Behind Delivering A Blockbuster Debut
From days of self-doubt and disbelief to basking in the success of Vaazha 2, debutant filmmaker Savin SA speaks with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak about his journey with the film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 17, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Over the years, the Malayalam industry has earned a reputation for nurturing an audience base with an appetite for non-formulaic films, allowing newer voices to emerge. In return it allows filmmakers to experiment with storytelling. The success of Vaazha 2, a coming-of-age comedy, is another glowing example of how a small-budget film made right can make moolah at the box office.
Directed by debutant Savin SA, the film hit big screens on April 2. In a fortnight of its release, Vaazha 2 has collected over Rs 186 crore worldwide and counting. Along with emerging as the first industry hit of the year, Vaazha 2 has also become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The makers have already announced the third installment in the franchise while Vaazha 2 is still running successfully in theaters.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, filmmaker Savin SA shared what went behind scoring a blockbuster hit with debut film.
"Every director wants his film to achieve amazing success. No one ever tries to make a bad film. But the success of Vaazha 2 was beyond our expectations. The fact that box office records are being created is proof that our film has resonated with the audience," Savin told ETV Bharat.
The team, Savin said, is certainly elated with the commercial success of the film; however, the love coming their way gives them an unparalleled high.
From wandering around with passion for cinema and not knowing where to start, he worked on a music album, a short, and a devotional song before joining Gokul Ramakrishnan as associate director on Thaaram Theertha Koodaram.
A chance meeting with Vaazha producer-writer Vipin Das through a common friend turned into a long association. Savin assisted Vipin on Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022) and also was part of director Anand Menen's team on Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024).
Interestingly, Vaazha 2 was in talks during the post-production of the first part. Vipin also talked about the second installment with Savin but did not reveal that he is going to helm the project.
"One day, Vipin Chettan (elder brother) called me and talked about the second part of Vaazha. But at that time, he did not reveal that he was considering me as the director. Anyway, I was sure that I would be a part of it in some capacity."
Days later, he got a call from Vipin asking him if he would like to direct Vaazha 2.
"I was speechless. What will you answer to that? What I was going to get was a dream-like start... I did not dare to express any opinion immediately. He, however, said, 'I will come whenever you are ready,' and hung up the phone."
Did he ask Vipin why he chose him to direct Vaazha 2? Savin said no.
"When he (Vipin) told me that I can do it, there was no place for self-doubt about whether I would be able to pull off a film like this. It was his faith in me that gave me confidence and strength."
Last year witnessed small films taking on superstar-driven cinema and sometimes even surpassing it. For instance, Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman, released alongside Mohanlal's Thudarum, yet it received the stronger response from audiences. Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Anuraj Manohar, released in the same month as Padakkalam, a debutant’s project. Despite the star presence in Narivetta, Padakkalam emerged as the more well-received film.
In 2024, Vaazha 1 managed to outshine Nunakuzhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph, as well as Adios Amigos, which starred Asif Ali and was directed by Nahas Nazar.
These examples only amplify the ongoing shift, hinting that strong storytelling and fresh voices are increasingly resonating with audiences and sometimes more than films led by established stars.
“These changes reflect how audience perspectives have evolved. When I first dreamed of cinema, it was Tamil films and directors who inspired me deeply. Filmmakers like Mysskin and Vetrimaaran have, in fact, influenced an entire generation of directors in Malayalam. Likewise, powerful storytelling in Malayalam films such as Kumbalangi Nights, Gaganachari and many more have set new benchmarks for filmmakers," he said.
Gushing about the directors he looks up to in Malayalam cinema, Savin shared, "Don Palathara is a director I truly admire. He deserves to be remembered in the history of Malayalam cinema. When we are inspired by such meaningful films, we feel a responsibility to create work that is equally strong in concept and expression. Today, audiences have developed a refined taste through exposure to world-class content. So the only real requirement now is that a film must be good. If it is emotionally engaging, people will come to the theater. In that space, neither the scale of the director nor the star power becomes a limitation."
Savin admits feeling pressure to repeat the success of Vaazha 1, which was both a strength and a responsibility. "It gave us support but also meant a huge liability... even a small mistake could lead to a major setback."
His phone, he said, has been buzzing with unknown numbers dialing him to share how the film has helped them to release long-held tension and reconnect with loved ones. "What greater joy can there be than this? I can’t fully describe the happiness I feel when I hear how this film has touched the lives of many people. I never set out to influence or change society... I simply wanted to make a good film and worked sincerely toward that goal."
Most of the technical team working on this film already knew each other, which made it a true collective effort. The success, he said, belongs to everyone, but it was the producer who stood with undeterred faith and supported the project for 115 days without building pressure and the crew even travelled abroad for a single scene.
"Visionary producers are the backbone of good cinema. They ensured we had access to every technology we needed and never once restricted our creative decisions. In other industries, a 115-day shoot may not be unusual. But in Malayalam cinema, where films were once completed in 15 to 20 days, this is significant, especially for a project led by newcomers."
Revealing the secret sauce to making a comedy drama connect emotionally with the audience, Savin shared, "The audience should laugh first and then they should feel moved. Vipin Das wrote the script, and we approached it instinctively during filming. Comedy scenes require a certain spontaneity, but emotional scenes demand patience and depth. We tried to translate the script into the best possible visual language."
Vaazha 2 has impacted many viewers. What kind of change has it brought to the life of the director?
"Personally, I haven’t changed. The only difference is the happiness I feel when people appreciate the film. During the shoot, I had my share of doubts, thinking if the film failed, it would have affected future installments of the franchise. That was something I was sure that I would not let happen. It became my responsibility to ensure the film’s success. I gave it my all with complete sincerity," Savin concluded.