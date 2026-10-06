ETV Bharat / entertainment

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Actor Gautam Tripathi To Feature In Prayagraj Ramlila

Prayagraj: This year, Ramlila in Prayagraj promises to be special. The city will host a production that eschews modern digital staging techniques, opting instead to uphold age-old traditions.

Preparations are underway in the city's upscale Civil Lines area, with artistes gearing up in a distinctive manner. Audiences here will get to see the performance of Gautam Tripathi, who gained nationwide fame for his role as “Radheshyam” in the film “Hanuman Ansh”.

Tripathi hails from the Katra area of ​​Prayagraj. He began his journey in theatre at the age of nine, and today, his acting is acclaimed across the country. He has become a household name; so much so that when he steps out into the markets or neighbourhoods, people address him by his character's name — Radheshyam — rather than his own.

In the Prayagraj Ramlila, Tripathi is set to appear in the roles of Shravan Kumar and Lord Vishnu — performances that audiences are eagerly awaiting. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he said that it was solely through the grace of Lord Hanuman that he became a part of the film “Hanuman Ansh”.