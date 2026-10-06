Uttar Pradesh: ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Actor Gautam Tripathi To Feature In Prayagraj Ramlila
Tripathi hails from the Katra area of Prayagraj; he is set to appear in the roles of Shravan Kumar and Lord Vishnu, reports Ritesh Singh.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Prayagraj: This year, Ramlila in Prayagraj promises to be special. The city will host a production that eschews modern digital staging techniques, opting instead to uphold age-old traditions.
Preparations are underway in the city's upscale Civil Lines area, with artistes gearing up in a distinctive manner. Audiences here will get to see the performance of Gautam Tripathi, who gained nationwide fame for his role as “Radheshyam” in the film “Hanuman Ansh”.
Tripathi hails from the Katra area of Prayagraj. He began his journey in theatre at the age of nine, and today, his acting is acclaimed across the country. He has become a household name; so much so that when he steps out into the markets or neighbourhoods, people address him by his character's name — Radheshyam — rather than his own.
In the Prayagraj Ramlila, Tripathi is set to appear in the roles of Shravan Kumar and Lord Vishnu — performances that audiences are eagerly awaiting. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he said that it was solely through the grace of Lord Hanuman that he became a part of the film “Hanuman Ansh”.
"I have been involved in theatre for nine years, right here on the soil of Prayagraj. I began my career nine years ago with the Samanyatra theatre group," Gautam said.
"My film career started with ‘Meri Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, in which I played a constable — a role that lasted 30 seconds."
The artiste from the 'City of Sangam' said, "I had worked on numerous short films, but those minor roles didn't bring me recognition. However, ever since I portrayed the character of Radheshyam in 'Hanuman Ansh', the blessings of Lord Hanuman have made me feel a sense of pride whenever I walk the streets. It reminds me of the time ‘Ramayan’ was released and became the talk of every household; that era has returned — cinema halls have transformed into temples, and ‘prasad’ is being distributed."
There is palpable enthusiasm among the artistes participating in this year's 'Ramlila' — whether it is Mitali playing Kaikeyi or Vikram portraying Ravana. They believe that the experience becomes even more significant when an artist transitions from a smaller stage to a grander one and collaborates with seasoned performers from that larger platform. They are confident that this year's 'Ramlila' will be truly special.
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