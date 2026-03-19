ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: What Netizens Are Saying About Pawan Kalyan Starrer Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze

Another fan wrote, "It's just what I expected. PK entry. PK one liner. After a long time, seeing Pawan Kalyan in this swag-filled, 'Gabbar Singh' mode! The hospital scene pre-climax scene is lit."

Many fans of Pawan Kalyan expressed excitement and praised the actor's return to his mass entertainer style. One user wrote, "Vintage Kalyan is BACK! The theatres are turning into Celebration stadiums today."

Both movies are enjoying the holiday period, with festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navreh attracting more audience to theatres. While Dhurandhar 2 has been acquiring largely positive reviews, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has received a divided response on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Hyderabad: The recently released movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, featuring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, hit theatres on Thursday, and it has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. The movie was released alongside Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, creating a major competition at the box office during this festive season.

However, not all reactions were positive. There were several comments from viewers who pointed out that although the movie works for fans, it is not a good movie as a whole. The tweet read, "#UstaadBhagatSingh: 'Works for Fans, Misses as a Film' - 2.25. Positives: #PawanKalyan, Dialogues, References & ee manase song, Bgm. Negatives: Routine story, Weak writing, Dull screenplay, Forced comedy, Female lead's characterisations."

Another user called it a typical commercial entertainer but praised the presentation. The post said, "#UstaadBhagatSingh an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Hats off to @harish2you for presenting Kalyan in a stylish and entertaining role after a long time."

Some viewers described the film as average, highlighting that it relies heavily on the star power of Pawan Kalyan. One review stated, "#UstaadBhagatSingh - A strictly average watch. The movie could have done better in terms of story, but it all went into PK characterisation only. For seeing Vintage #Pawankalyan mannerisms, you can give it a try; it's a routine commercial flick. 3 Stars."

Another tweet read, "#UstaadBhagatSingh (3/5) Decent Mass Entertainer with Pakka Fans Moments, Nothing New But Still Entertaining Bcoz of #PawanKalyan Screen Presence and #Thaman Background Score, Few Scenes Adapted from #Theri Except that it's Fresh Screenplay, Worth a Watch if you Like PK."

Overall, the early reviews indicate that the movie is only suitable for the fan base of Pawan Kalyan, with many calling it a "routine" film despite the entertainment value.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu action-comedy also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Gautami and others in key roles.

The film was initially announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021 before being retitled in 2022. It also marks the reunion of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh.

As the box office battle continues, it remains to be seen how Ustaad Bhagat Singh performs in the coming days amid strong competition from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.