Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: Here's Where & When To Stream Pawan Kalyan's Film
Pawan Kalyan's action drama film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to make its digital debut. Read to know the streaming details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The action drama film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and opened to a mixed response from audiences. Nearly a month after its theatrical run, the film is now gearing up for its digital debut.
When And Where To Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh
The makers have confirmed that the film will stream on Netflix from April 16. The official announcement was shared on social media, which read, "The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam."
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast And crew
Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami, Rao Ramesh and Jayaprakash, among others.
The film is directed by Harish Shankar, who has also written the story. The screenplay is co-written by Dasaradh and Ramesh Reddy. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.
The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the background score is handled by Thaman S. Cinematography is by Ayananka Bose, and editing is done by Karthika Srinivas.
About Ustaad Bhagat Singh
The story follows a teacher who works for the welfare of children in the tribal areas of united Andhra Pradesh. He meets a young boy and names him Bhagat Singh. With proper guidance, the boy grows into an educated and courageous police officer.
As the story progresses, Bhagat takes on powerful enemies, while his mentor becomes the Chief Minister. The situation turns serious when there is an attempt to assassinate the Chief Minister. The film then shows how Bhagat fights against these forces and stands for justice.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Not A Remake
Earlier, there were reports that the film was a remake of Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay. However, filmmaker Harish Shankar clarified that the film is not a remake and presents a completely different story.
READ MORE