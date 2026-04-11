ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: Here's Where & When To Stream Pawan Kalyan's Film

Hyderabad: The action drama film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and opened to a mixed response from audiences. Nearly a month after its theatrical run, the film is now gearing up for its digital debut.

When And Where To Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The makers have confirmed that the film will stream on Netflix from April 16. The official announcement was shared on social media, which read, "The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam."

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast And crew

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami, Rao Ramesh and Jayaprakash, among others.