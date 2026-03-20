ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Did It Match OG Opening Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash?

The film saw good turnout in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan enjoys a loyal fan base. Many theatres reported strong footfall, particularly in single screens. Still, the numbers did not reach the expected peak.

On its opening day (Thursday), Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected around Rs 31.50 crore net in India. The film was screened across 4,607 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of about 69 percent. Rs 31 crore is a strong number, however, expectations were much higher. Telugu mass films led by top stars usually open above Rs 50 crore, especially during festive releases.

Hyderabad: Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, opened in theatres on March 19, 2026, during the festive occasion of Ugadi. The film arrived with good expectations as a mass action entertainer, but its box office journey started on a mixed note due to strong competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which released on the same day and dominated screens across India.

When compared to his previous release, They Call Him OG, the difference is clearly visible. They Call Him OG opened at Rs 63.75 crore net, which is almost double of his latest release. In fact, OG went on to collect around Rs 84.75 crore net including paid premieres, showing a much stronger opening momentum. This drop suggests that the clash and mixed buzz may have impacted the film's opening day performance.

Impact Of Dhurandhar 2 Clash

The biggest factor affecting Ustaad Bhagat Singh was the strong wave created by Dhurandhar 2. The Hindi film collected a massive Rs 102.55 crore net on day 1 across India. However, in Telugu version, Dhurandhar 2 earned only around Rs 2.12 crore net. Combined earnings (Hindi + Telugu versions) in Telugu states were estimated at over Rs 25 crore, which is again lower than Ustaad Bhagat Singh's opening numbers. But the reduced screen space and audience share because of release clash did affect PK's numbers.

A Decent Start With Growth Potential

Despite the tough competition, Ustaad Bhagat Singh still managed a decent opening. The advantage of a Thursday release means the film now has a four-day extended weekend to improve its total. If the word of mouth turns positive, the film can show strong growth over the weekend.

More About The Film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is said to be inspired by the Tamil hit Theri. It features a mix of action, emotion, and mass appeal. The film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban in important roles.