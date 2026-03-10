ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's Film Crosses $82K In USA Despite Dhurandhar 2 Dominance

The strong performance is achieved in spite of the upcoming Hindi film Dhurandhar 2, which has Ranveer Singh in the lead role, dominating the pre-booking market in many territories. However, the Telugu mass entertainer is slowly gaining traction in the overseas circuit as well.

According to trade tracker Venky Box Office, the film has already crossed $82,176 in USA premiere advance bookings with nine days still left for its theatrical debut. The film has registered sales across 196 locations and 592 shows, with 3,372 tickets sold so far. Including Canada, the North American advance gross is currently close to $89,000.

Hyderabad: The upcoming action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has recorded impressive advance sales in the United States market ahead of its release.

Trade reports suggest that Texas has emerged as the strongest region for the film during the initial phase of bookings. The state alone has contributed $45,976 to the overall USA advance gross. Theatres such as Cinemark West Plano and Cinemark Pflugerville are among the top-performing locations so far.

With more screens expected to open bookings in the coming days, the film's advance sales are likely to increase significantly as the release date approaches.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film marks his reunion with Pawan Kalyan after their 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh. Talking about the film earlier, Harish Shankar said he wants to meet the expectations of Pawan Kalyan's fans while also appealing to a wider audience.

"I aim to meet the expectations of Pawan Kalyan fans and deliver wholesome entertainment, emphasising action, songs, and memorable dialogues," he said during an interaction with a newswire, calling Ustaad Bhagat Singh a special entertainer.

"Satisfying fans with his kind of image and his kind of aura is a pretty comfortable job. But today, because of the digital revolution and the introduction of YouTube, InstaReel, Shorts and all things, I want every movie lover to love my film. If it serves only the fans' purpose, I don't think I'll be doing 100% justice. So, the kind of family drama and entertainment coming in the film will be loved by every movie lover and every audience," he added.

The film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in important roles.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.