ETV Bharat / entertainment

Usha Mangeshkar To Receive Newly Instituted Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award: Assam Cabinet

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that veteran playback singer Usha Mangeshkar will be conferred the newly constituted Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award during the centenary celebrations of the legendary Assamese singer-composer in New Delhi on November 29.

Addressing the media after a state Cabinet meeting, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the commemorative programme, which will be held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, will be presented to Mangeshkar in recognition of her contribution to Indian music, the Chief Minister announced.

The event is part of the celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Hazarika, one of India's most celebrated cultural icons, whose music, poetry and compositions transcended linguistic and regional boundaries.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Assam's Sadiya, Hazarika was widely known as 'Sudhakantha', or the nightingale, for his distinctive voice and powerful musical expression. His songs addressed themes of humanity, social justice, equality, communal harmony and the lives of ordinary people. Hazarika played a pivotal role in taking Assamese music and culture to a wider national and international audience.

"Cabinet has approved institution of a national award in honour of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika to be given every three years to eminent people from music and cultural backgrounds. The first recipient of the prestigious award will be Usha Mangeshkar and the award will carry a citation and a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh," Sarma posted on his X handle.