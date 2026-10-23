Usha Mangeshkar To Receive Newly Instituted Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award: Assam Cabinet
Usha Mangeshkar will be the first recipient of the prestigious award, which will carry a citation and a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that veteran playback singer Usha Mangeshkar will be conferred the newly constituted Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award during the centenary celebrations of the legendary Assamese singer-composer in New Delhi on November 29.
Addressing the media after a state Cabinet meeting, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the commemorative programme, which will be held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, will be presented to Mangeshkar in recognition of her contribution to Indian music, the Chief Minister announced.
In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we decided to ✅Institute a national award in honour of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika ✅Enhance cash reward of Srimanta Sankaradeva Award ✅Customised incentives to Weetek Plastic Pvt Ltd ✅Notification of Mineral Regulations ✅Amend Council Election Rules— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2026
The event is part of the celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Hazarika, one of India's most celebrated cultural icons, whose music, poetry and compositions transcended linguistic and regional boundaries.
Born on September 8, 1926, in Assam's Sadiya, Hazarika was widely known as 'Sudhakantha', or the nightingale, for his distinctive voice and powerful musical expression. His songs addressed themes of humanity, social justice, equality, communal harmony and the lives of ordinary people. Hazarika played a pivotal role in taking Assamese music and culture to a wider national and international audience.
"Cabinet has approved institution of a national award in honour of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika to be given every three years to eminent people from music and cultural backgrounds. The first recipient of the prestigious award will be Usha Mangeshkar and the award will carry a citation and a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh," Sarma posted on his X handle.
पिछले कार्यकाल में हमारी सरकार ने अतिक्रमण के विरुद्ध निर्णायक कार्रवाई की थी और अब 5 लाख बीघा भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त बनाने का लक्ष्य है। वनभूमि पर अवैध कब्ज़े, खनन और अतिक्रमण की कोई गुंजाइश न रहे, इसके लिए वन विभाग को सख़्त कार्रवाई और सैटेलाइट निगरानी के निर्देश दिए हैं। https://t.co/yQRFnUx4AQ— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2026
The Cabinet also approved enhancing cash reward of Srimanta Sankaradeva Award, customised incentives to Weetek Plastic Pvt Ltd, notification of Mineral Regulations and amendment of Council Election Rules, the post read.
"In the previous term, our government had taken decisive action against encroachments, and now the goal is to free 5 lakh bighas of land from encroachments. To ensure there is no scope for illegal occupation, mining, and encroachments on forest land, the forest department has been directed to take strict action and satellite surveillance," the CM said.
(With input from IANS)
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