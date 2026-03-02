US-Israel-Iran Conflict: From Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta To Nargis Fakhri, Indian Celebs Stuck In Dubai Share Updates
Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and other Indian celebrities are stranded in Dubai as the US-Israel-Iran conflict disrupts flights.
Hyderabad: Several Indian celebrities have found themselves stranded in Dubai and other parts of the UAE as tensions rise sharply in the Middle East due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. Flight suspensions, airspace closures and security concerns have left many travellers unable to return home. Among those stuck are Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and several others.
Ajith Kumar Stranded in Dubai
Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar was in Abu Dhabi for racing practice when the conflict escalated. The actor, who is also a professional racer, had been training for international competitions. However, due to flight suspensions in the UAE, he has not been able to fly back to Chennai.
His manager confirmed that Ajith is safe and in good health. Fans were worried after news of missile strikes and airspace shutdowns spread online. But the team assured everyone that he will return home once flights resume. Ajith had recently taken part in the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race and has been balancing his film career with his passion for racing.
Esha Gupta Wants to Fly Home
Actor Esha Gupta is also stuck in Abu Dhabi. She shared her feelings through Instagram Stories and admitted that the situation is not pleasant. At the same time, she praised the UAE authorities for handling things calmly.
"Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation," she wrote. She added, "How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone."
Esha also said she just wants to return home. "Just wish to be able to fly back home soon," she wrote. Earlier, she reassured fans by saying, "We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us."
Nargis Fakhri Battles Anxiety
Actor Nargis Fakhri opened up about her emotional struggle while being in Dubai during this tense time. She shared that the past two days have been very stressful. Posting a picture of the city view, she wrote, "It's been a crazy 2 days here."
In another post, she appreciated the local authorities and said, "Yes 💯 what a great job they are doing." However, she also spoke honestly about her fear. "No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers because you just don't know what's gonna happen next. Can't even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It's so late and I am wide awake," she shared.
Sonal Chauhan Reassures Fans
Actor Sonal Chauhan also revealed she was stranded in Dubai. At first, she even reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in returning to India. Later, she posted a calmer update.
"To everyone messaging me and checking up on me - Thank you… I am safe and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe," she wrote. She added, "There's nothing to panic about. Surely, Dubai is the safest place in the world… Things are totally under control."
Subhashree Ganguly Stuck with Her Son
Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly is also stranded in Dubai along with her young son. Her husband, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, confirmed that they are safe inside a hotel. He said the family is concerned but hopeful that flights will resume soon.
Vishnu Manchu Shares Scary Visuals
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu shared a video showing streaks of light in the sky, believed to be missile interceptions. He wrote, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof."
Others Stranded but Safe
Television actress Erica Fernandes, who moved to Dubai in 2023, said, "The sounds of interceptions are real, and they're jarring… it's scary."
Bigg Boss 9 fame couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira also shared that they are stranded but safe. Television actor Rohan Gandotra has been updating fans and assuring them that "everything is under control."
About the conflict
The crisis began after heavy strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian military targets. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks across parts of the Gulf, including areas near the UAE. Though many projectiles were intercepted, debris and smoke were seen in parts of Dubai.
Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi suspended operations, and airlines halted flights, leaving thousands stranded. Governments have issued safety alerts while monitoring the situation closely.
