US-Israel-Iran Conflict: From Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta To Nargis Fakhri, Indian Celebs Stuck In Dubai Share Updates

Hyderabad: Several Indian celebrities have found themselves stranded in Dubai and other parts of the UAE as tensions rise sharply in the Middle East due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. Flight suspensions, airspace closures and security concerns have left many travellers unable to return home. Among those stuck are Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and several others.

Ajith Kumar Stranded in Dubai

Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar was in Abu Dhabi for racing practice when the conflict escalated. The actor, who is also a professional racer, had been training for international competitions. However, due to flight suspensions in the UAE, he has not been able to fly back to Chennai.

His manager confirmed that Ajith is safe and in good health. Fans were worried after news of missile strikes and airspace shutdowns spread online. But the team assured everyone that he will return home once flights resume. Ajith had recently taken part in the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race and has been balancing his film career with his passion for racing.

Esha Gupta Wants to Fly Home

Actor Esha Gupta is also stuck in Abu Dhabi. She shared her feelings through Instagram Stories and admitted that the situation is not pleasant. At the same time, she praised the UAE authorities for handling things calmly.

"Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation," she wrote. She added, "How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone."

Esha also said she just wants to return home. "Just wish to be able to fly back home soon," she wrote. Earlier, she reassured fans by saying, "We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us."

Nargis Fakhri Battles Anxiety

Actor Nargis Fakhri opened up about her emotional struggle while being in Dubai during this tense time. She shared that the past two days have been very stressful. Posting a picture of the city view, she wrote, "It's been a crazy 2 days here."