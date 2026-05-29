ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Urdu Has Become Poorer': Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar, Others Mourn Bashir Badr's Death

Among the first to react was lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi, who shared a deeply emotional video message mourning the loss of the celebrated poet. Calling Bashir Badr irreplaceable, Joshi said the void left by him could never truly be filled. "I am deeply saddened by Bashir Sahib's passing. The way he connected everyday life with poetry was something only he could do," Joshi said.

Hyderabad: The passing of legendary Urdu poet Bashir Badr at the age of 91 has left the literary and film world heartbroken. Several celebrities, writers and political leaders paid emotional tributes to the Padma Shri awardee.

He added that Bashir Badr's poetry had become a part of people's lives in such a natural way that his couplets could even be seen written behind trucks across India. "This happens very rarely," he noted. Joshi also recited a heartfelt poem he had written in memory of the late poet. One of the most touching lines from his tribute read, "Main hoon truck par likha ek sher, tu mujhko guzarne de," beautifully capturing how Bashir Badr's words travelled through ordinary lives and stayed with people forever.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar also paid tribute on social media. Remembering Bashir Badr as one of Urdu's most melodious voices, Akhtar wrote that the language itself had become "a little poorer" after his passing. "Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will live on in our memories forever," Akhtar shared.

Celebrities Pay Emotional Tribute To Bashir Badr (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui too remembered the literary icon with a brief but heartfelt message. Sharing his condolences, he wrote, "Famous and legendary poet Bashir Badr sahab… your poetry and literature will always remain… Alvida."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered his condolences and praised Bashir Badr for spreading sensitivity, humanity and warmth through his poetry. He said the poet's work taught people how to make life simpler and more meaningful.