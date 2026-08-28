ETV Bharat / entertainment

Upendra Calls Yash's Toxic 'Entirely New Experience'; Netizens Argue 'Stop Celebrating Mediocrity'

While some fans agreed with Upendra, his post soon attracted critical responses from viewers who felt that the film's visuals and style could not make up for its writing and execution. One X user wrote, "Stop celebrating mediocrity," arguing that constantly supporting Kannada films regardless of their quality would prevent the industry from improving. The user acknowledged that Toxic had "a vision" and "potential" but felt that it failed in execution.

Upendra watched the film and shared his reaction on X in both Kannada and English. He praised the vision of the film as well as the work put in by its cast and technical crew. "TOXIC IS A FAIRY TALE .... BUT GROWN-UPS?? Watched Toxic. Wow! What a movie! A new world and an entirely new experience! The hard work, dedication, and passion of every artist and technician are truly commendable! Hats off to Yash and the entire team!" he wrote.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic hit theatres on August 26 for the Onam weekend. The gangster drama, which marks Yash's return to the big screen after the success of KGF: Chapter 2, has received polarising reactions from audiences and critics.

Hyderabad: Kannada star Upendra has praised Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, calling the film "a new world" and "an entirely new experience". However, his positive review has sparked a debate on social media, with several netizens strongly disagreeing with his assessment of the film.

Another viewer compared the film with Kannada movies such as Kabzaa, Martin and KD, writing, "Even Kabza, Martin and KD movies are far far better than this disgusting garbage movie." A different user appeared to defend Upendra's response, saying, "Good to see you tweeting about the movie. This story telling in some ways suits your style." Another viewer linked Upendra's appreciation of the film to its psychological elements, writing, "Psychological movie and upendra not supporting will never happen. It's his genre after all."

Some comments, however, questioned whether the actor was being completely honest in his praise. One user wrote, "Sir we know well its not your honest opinion.. but just to save your collegue dont play or influence people to watch by spending their hard earned money." Another viewer said the film needed a stronger story despite its elaborate visuals and action sequences. "You only understand the film sir others can't understand....but we need atleast minimum basic story...only rich visuals and BubG action scenes can't save the film," the comment read.

Taran Adarsh calls Toxic disappointing

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also gave Toxic a mixed review. Rating the film two stars, he called it "disappointing" and said that while Yash was the "heartbeat" and "lifeline" of the film, Toxic ultimately became "body beautiful minus soul". Adarsh praised the first half, particularly the opening 20-odd minutes and the interval sequence. He also highlighted the film's drama, glamour, conflict and action, while noting that its emotional elements were not developed effectively after the interval.

According to him, the second half loses momentum as the story stagnates and the writing lacks substance. He felt that the film relies heavily on action sequences before regaining some attention during the father-son confrontation. Yash, however, received strong praise from Adarsh. He described the actor as "simply marvellous" and praised his charisma, intensity, swagger and screen presence.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash appears in dual roles in the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. It has been mounted as a stylised and unconventional take on the gangster genre.