From Rashmika's Mysaa To Aneet's Shakti Shalini: Upcoming Women-Led Action Movies Set To Shake Up The Screen
Indian cinema is seeing a rise in female-led action films, with actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone and Aneet Padda headlining intense, high-octane roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The action genre in Indian cinema is going through a visible shift. For decades, action films were almost entirely built around male stars. Now, a strong lineup of female actors is stepping into physically demanding, high-intensity roles that promise to change how action stories are told on screen. From theatrical to OTT releases, these upcoming projects position women as not just participating in action but leading it.
Here's a look at some female actors who are gearing up to take centre stage in high-octane action roles:
Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa
Rashmika Mandanna will turn in a new avatar for the forthcoming Telugu action thriller Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The film sees her as a Gond woman, portrayed as a fearless, warrior-like figure rooted in the world of tribal resistance. The story is set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal regions.
The first glimpse of Rashmika from the film already signals a major departure from her usual on-screen image. Sharing the glimpse, Rashmika wrote, "Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now, and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio, you'll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn!"
With a blood-smeared face and an intense expression, she appears as a rugged fighter ready for battle. Produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy under the Unformula Films banner, Mysaa is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.
Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6
Deepika Padukone is reportedly stepping into a powerful action role in filmmaker Atlee's ambitious project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, which also stars Allu Arjun. While details are tightly guarded, industry buzz suggests that Deepika may play a warrior queen with a striking new look and specialised weapons.
Expectations are high because this is her first significant role following pregnancy. According to sources, her character is unlike anything that audiences have ever seen. She is expected to take part in large-scale action sequences and emotionally heavy scenes, some of which have been filmed in the UAE.
Taapsee Pannu in Gandhari
Taapsee Pannu has built a reputation for choosing strong, performance-driven roles, and Gandhari appears to continue that. Directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, the Netflix action thriller draws inspiration from myth while telling a modern story of rage, revenge and resilience.
Earlier, Pannu shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the film and wrote, "If there is a NOS mode for the human body i experienced it in this film. If there is something called running on the fuel of grit and determination, I saw it in this film. If there is something called a unified goal of 'make it happen', I felt it in this film."
She added, "Every time I decide to go against the tide i forget there is a price to pay, a burnout like never before, but some bruises give a feeling of contentment like never before. We gave it all! Bringing it to u soon…. Our #Gandhari."
In the film, Taapsee plays a mother determined to rescue her child, driven by fury and emotional strength. A key highlight of the project is that she performs her own action sequences. The character reportedly takes inspiration from the powerful symbolism of the Mahabharata figure Gandhari. Co-starring Ishwak Singh, Gandhari is set to release on Netflix this year.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in Alpha
Yash Raj Films' Alpha is being positioned as the banner's first female-led spy film, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh playing elite super-agents. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film promises action, drama and large-scale set pieces.
Alia is said to appear in a ruthless, never-before-seen avatar, performing high-energy action sequences. Sharvari joins her as a co-lead and has described the experience as a learning masterclass. The film focuses on both women as trained operatives leading the mission, rather than supporting a male hero. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 17, 2026.
Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi
Priyanka Chopra makes her comeback to Indian cinema after six years with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, a Shiva devotee on a time-bending quest to recover a cosmic artefact. Priyanka plays Mandakini, a mysterious thief, and is involved in several action sequences. While she has performed stunts before, Varanasi promises a different, higher-stakes scale of action. The film is slated for release on April 7, 2026.
Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini
Aneet Padda's upcoming film Shakti Shalini is being seen as a turning point in her career. The project is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is described as a female-led action drama with emotional depth. A glimpse of the film introduces the character as "the protector, the destroyer and the mother of all", which hints at a mythic, powerful figure.
THE PROTECTOR— Shakti Shalini (@saiyaaratu) October 21, 2025
THE DESTROYER
THE MOTHER OF ALL
ANEET PADDA IN SHAKTI SHALINIpic.twitter.com/oKCEhf6jaG
While details about the plot are under wraps, reports say Aneet will be seen in an action-packed role that requires heavy physical activity. As it is a franchise that already features strong female protagonists, Shakti Shalini aims to take it to the next level.