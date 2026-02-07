ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Rashmika's Mysaa To Aneet's Shakti Shalini: Upcoming Women-Led Action Movies Set To Shake Up The Screen

Hyderabad: The action genre in Indian cinema is going through a visible shift. For decades, action films were almost entirely built around male stars. Now, a strong lineup of female actors is stepping into physically demanding, high-intensity roles that promise to change how action stories are told on screen. From theatrical to OTT releases, these upcoming projects position women as not just participating in action but leading it.

Here's a look at some female actors who are gearing up to take centre stage in high-octane action roles:

Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna will turn in a new avatar for the forthcoming Telugu action thriller Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The film sees her as a Gond woman, portrayed as a fearless, warrior-like figure rooted in the world of tribal resistance. The story is set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal regions.

The first glimpse of Rashmika from the film already signals a major departure from her usual on-screen image. Sharing the glimpse, Rashmika wrote, "Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now, and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio, you'll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn!"

With a blood-smeared face and an intense expression, she appears as a rugged fighter ready for battle. Produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy under the Unformula Films banner, Mysaa is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.

Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6

Deepika Padukone is reportedly stepping into a powerful action role in filmmaker Atlee's ambitious project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, which also stars Allu Arjun. While details are tightly guarded, industry buzz suggests that Deepika may play a warrior queen with a striking new look and specialised weapons.

Expectations are high because this is her first significant role following pregnancy. According to sources, her character is unlike anything that audiences have ever seen. She is expected to take part in large-scale action sequences and emotionally heavy scenes, some of which have been filmed in the UAE.