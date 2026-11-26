ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amit Shah Meets 'Ramayana Team', Congratulates Them On Worldwide Success Of The Film

The team behind the 2026 film 'Ramayana' calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Thursday. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, along with filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra present ( ANI Screengrab )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met the team of "Ramayana" in the national capital and congratulated them on their effort to take the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity associated with Lord Rama to the younger generation through modern cinematic technology.

The meeting was attended by actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, film producer Namit Malhotra and co-producer Niraj Sanghai.