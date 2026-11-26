Amit Shah Meets 'Ramayana Team', Congratulates Them On Worldwide Success Of The Film
The meeting brought together producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and co-producer Niraj Sanghai.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met the team of "Ramayana" in the national capital and congratulated them on their effort to take the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity associated with Lord Rama to the younger generation through modern cinematic technology.
The meeting was attended by actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, film producer Namit Malhotra and co-producer Niraj Sanghai.
'रामायण' फ़िल्म की टीम से नई दिल्ली में भेंट की। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम ने अपने जीवन से कर्तव्यपालन, त्याग व सत्यनिष्ठा के जो आदर्श स्थापित किए, उन्हें सिनेमा की आधुनिक तकनीक के माध्यम से नई पीढ़ी तक पहुँचाने के इस अभिनव प्रयास के लिए पूरी टीम को बधाई। https://t.co/I8pJTuzWm1— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2026
"Met with the team behind the film 'Ramayana' in New Delhi. Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Rama, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern filmmaking technology," Shah said on X.
The minister also shared photos of the meeting along with his post.
Since its release on November 5, "Ramayana: Part 1" has emerged as one of the year's major commercial successes, earning over Rs 1,500 crore at the worldwide box office.
The first instalment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic also features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Oscar-winning composers A R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed the film's music.
The film has also advanced to the top 20 contenders in the Visual Effects category for the 99th Academy Awards, joining major Hollywood productions such as "The Odyssey" and "Avengers: Doomsday". The second instalment of "Ramayana" is currently slated for a theatrical release in 2028.
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