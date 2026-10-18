ETV Bharat / entertainment

Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai, Police Launch Investigation

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff ( Photo: IANS )

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured in the incident. The firing took place near Pushpa Park, and the motive behind the attack is yet to be officially established.

Confirming the incident, a Mumbai Police DCP said, "A firing incident has been reported under Juhu Police Station. Mr Tiger Shroff is safe. He has not sustained any bullet injuries. Further investigation is underway." Police have formed 12 teams to track down the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Attack The incident took a disturbing turn after a social media post allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. It also contained a threat directed at members of the Hindi film industry who work with actor Salman Khan. "We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly," the post stated in Hindi. The post further warned that anyone in the film industry who did not listen to the group or worked with Salman Khan could be targeted next. Police are investigating the incident and working to establish the identities of the shooters and the motive behind the firing. Congress Questions Mumbai's Law and Order Situation