Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai, Police Launch Investigation
Tiger Shroff is safe after a reported firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, while Congress leader Sachin Sawant criticises the Maharashtra government's handling of security.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured in the incident. The firing took place near Pushpa Park, and the motive behind the attack is yet to be officially established.
Confirming the incident, a Mumbai Police DCP said, "A firing incident has been reported under Juhu Police Station. Mr Tiger Shroff is safe. He has not sustained any bullet injuries. Further investigation is underway." Police have formed 12 teams to track down the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved.
Multiple shots fired by unknown gunmen at Tiger Shroff and his driver. Tiger is reportedly safe! But what could be the motive? He doesn’t seem to be involved in any major controversy. More details awaited.#TigerShroff https://t.co/qql4qni4TN— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 18, 2026
Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Attack
The incident took a disturbing turn after a social media post allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. It also contained a threat directed at members of the Hindi film industry who work with actor Salman Khan. "We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly," the post stated in Hindi.
The post further warned that anyone in the film industry who did not listen to the group or worked with Salman Khan could be targeted next. Police are investigating the incident and working to establish the identities of the shooters and the motive behind the firing.
Firing attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu actor safe, no injuries (Mumbai Police). Driver & another person hurt. Lawrence Bishnoi gang associates have claimed responsibility via social media (unverified, probe on). This is after incident video https://t.co/wzO42AfRjw— ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) October 18, 2026
Congress Questions Mumbai's Law and Order Situation
The firing incident has also triggered a political reaction, with Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticising the Maharashtra government over the city's law and order situation. Referring to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside Salman Khan's residence and threats allegedly received by members of the film industry, Sawant questioned the government's handling of security in Mumbai.
VIDEO | Unidentified persons fire at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu; actor safe and has not sustained injuries. Visuals from the spot. #TigerShroff https://t.co/ZEGcIArM0L— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2026
"What exactly is going on in Mumbai?" he asked in a post on X. He alleged that the state's law and order situation had deteriorated and criticised the Chief Minister over the incidents. The latest incident has renewed concerns about the security of Bollywood celebrities, particularly following previous threats and attacks involving prominent figures from the film industry.
अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफच्या गाडीवर गोळीबार झाल्याची बातमी अत्यंत धक्कादायक आहे. मुंबईत नेमकं चाललंय तरी काय? बाबा सिद्दीकी यांची हत्या, सलमान खानच्या घरावर गोळीबार, अनेक अभिनेते आणि निर्मात्यांना धमक्या… मुंबईत कायदा-सुव्यवस्थेचा बोजवारा उडाला आहे. कायदा-सुव्यवस्था नाही, तर जणू निर्व्यवस्थाच निर्माण झाली आहे. मुख्यमंत्री पूर्णपणे अपयशी ठरले आहेत! ‘महाराष्ट्राचा बिहार झाला’ असं म्हणण्याची वेळ आली होती; पण आता तर बिहार बरा, असं म्हणण्याची वेळ आली आहे. मुंबईला गुन्हेगारांच्या दहशतीत ढकलणाऱ्या सरकारचा जाहीर निषेध!— Sachin M. Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) October 18, 2026
About The Actor
Tiger Shroff, 36, is the son of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt. He made his acting debut with the 2014 action romance Heropanti, which introduced audiences to his martial arts skills and high-energy screen presence. He subsequently established himself as an action star with films such as Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018) and War (2019).
However, several of his subsequent big-budget releases, including Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, failed to achieve the expected box office success. His most recent release was Baaghi 4 (2025), which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. Tiger will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani and is backed by Dharma Productions.