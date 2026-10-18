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Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai, Police Launch Investigation

Tiger Shroff is safe after a reported firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, while Congress leader Sachin Sawant criticises the Maharashtra government's handling of security.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff (Photo: IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured in the incident. The firing took place near Pushpa Park, and the motive behind the attack is yet to be officially established.

Confirming the incident, a Mumbai Police DCP said, "A firing incident has been reported under Juhu Police Station. Mr Tiger Shroff is safe. He has not sustained any bullet injuries. Further investigation is underway." Police have formed 12 teams to track down the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Attack

The incident took a disturbing turn after a social media post allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. It also contained a threat directed at members of the Hindi film industry who work with actor Salman Khan. "We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly," the post stated in Hindi.

The post further warned that anyone in the film industry who did not listen to the group or worked with Salman Khan could be targeted next. Police are investigating the incident and working to establish the identities of the shooters and the motive behind the firing.

Congress Questions Mumbai's Law and Order Situation

The firing incident has also triggered a political reaction, with Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticising the Maharashtra government over the city's law and order situation. Referring to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside Salman Khan's residence and threats allegedly received by members of the film industry, Sawant questioned the government's handling of security in Mumbai.

"What exactly is going on in Mumbai?" he asked in a post on X. He alleged that the state's law and order situation had deteriorated and criticised the Chief Minister over the incidents. The latest incident has renewed concerns about the security of Bollywood celebrities, particularly following previous threats and attacks involving prominent figures from the film industry.

About The Actor

Tiger Shroff, 36, is the son of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt. He made his acting debut with the 2014 action romance Heropanti, which introduced audiences to his martial arts skills and high-energy screen presence. He subsequently established himself as an action star with films such as Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018) and War (2019).

However, several of his subsequent big-budget releases, including Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, failed to achieve the expected box office success. His most recent release was Baaghi 4 (2025), which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. Tiger will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani and is backed by Dharma Productions.

Read More

  1. Aamir Khan Receives Alleged Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Police Checking Authenticity
  2. Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Issues LOC Against Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Harry Boxer
  3. After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma Receives Threat; Bishnoi Link Suspected

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TIGER SHROFF ATTACK
TIGER SHROFF SHOT
ACTOR TIGER SHROFF TARGETTED
TIGER SHROFF FIRING INCIDENT

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