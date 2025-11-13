ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: UK Stars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Launch New Shakespeare School Curriculum

London: British acting legends Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen have launched a new digital learning platform aimed at bringing the centuries-old plays of William Shakespeare--regarded as the greatest writer in the English language--to life for school pupils.

"It's so unbelievably exciting to see that there is a new initiative to bring Shakespeare so thrillingly, sexily, violently, and all the good stuff to life," Mirren said at the launch of the RSC Shakespeare Curriculum in London on Wednesday. The legendary actor is famous for her roles as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, DCI Jane Tennison in the TV series Prime Suspect, and Morgana in Excalibur.

UK Stars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Launch New Shakespeare School Curriculum (AFP)

Speaking on the occasion, McKellen, who is famous for his role as the wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and the supervillain Magneto in the X-Men film series, said Shakespeare has been a part of his life "as long as I can remember".

"I just know after 60 or 70 years of acting Shakespeare that it's bloody difficult, and I've still not worked out how to do it. So how could a child of 13 or 14 begin to appreciate the wonderful difficulties of Shakespeare's writing?" he said.