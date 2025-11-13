WATCH: UK Stars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Launch New Shakespeare School Curriculum
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) Shakespeare Curriculum transforms 10 of the playwright's most studied plays into a 24-part digital learning platform.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:50 AM IST
London: British acting legends Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen have launched a new digital learning platform aimed at bringing the centuries-old plays of William Shakespeare--regarded as the greatest writer in the English language--to life for school pupils.
"It's so unbelievably exciting to see that there is a new initiative to bring Shakespeare so thrillingly, sexily, violently, and all the good stuff to life," Mirren said at the launch of the RSC Shakespeare Curriculum in London on Wednesday. The legendary actor is famous for her roles as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, DCI Jane Tennison in the TV series Prime Suspect, and Morgana in Excalibur.
Speaking on the occasion, McKellen, who is famous for his role as the wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and the supervillain Magneto in the X-Men film series, said Shakespeare has been a part of his life "as long as I can remember".
"I just know after 60 or 70 years of acting Shakespeare that it's bloody difficult, and I've still not worked out how to do it. So how could a child of 13 or 14 begin to appreciate the wonderful difficulties of Shakespeare's writing?" he said.
"Shakespeare's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I feel very lucky. This Shakespeare Curriculum that we're talking about today is a new way of teaching Shakespeare. It's the law of the land that students have to learn about Shakespeare and this is a very good way to support teachers who are trying to engage kids in the delights of Shakespeare's stories and language," the actor said.
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) Shakespeare Curriculum transforms 10 of the playwright's most studied plays into a 24-part digital learning platform. With user interfaces for teachers and students, it puts students into the role of a director from rehearsals to opening night.
The first play to be studied is Macbeth, which will be followed by Romeo & Juliet in early 2026. The aim is for 80 percent of UK secondary schools to use the Shakespeare Curriculum by the 2029/30 school year.
The RSC Shakespeare Curriculum was developed by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) which has permanent theatres in Stratford-upon-Avon and London as well as partners in regional theatres in the UK. The platform is currently only available in UK schools but there are plans to expand internationally.
According to RSC director of creative learning Jacqui O'Hanlon: "We want to open up the platform so it can be accessible through a paywall for schools internationally, and we're just working on the best way of doing that."
A 2012 study by the RSC and British Council reported that roughly 50 percent of the world's school children study Shakespeare and his plays annually. (AFP inputs)
