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Udta Teer X Review: Netizens Hail Concept Of Ayushmann-Sara Film, Criticise Weak Writing

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, released today. The film marks directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik.

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, released today to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film marks directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik.
Udta Teer X Review (Photo: Film poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 23, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer hit big screens today, October 23. Early reactions from moviegoers are now out for Udta Teer. The release comes at an important juncture in both Ayushmann and Sara's careers, as they have experienced more misses than hits in their recent theatrical outings.

Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik. The Hindi spy comedy is written by Aakash alongside Madhur Sharma, Dia Walia, and Gautam Govind Sharma. The film is a joint venture produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The 134-minute long film has garnered mixed reviews from critics. Early reactions to the film on social media too reflect a similar trend. While it has worked in parts for some, others found it nosediving after a promising start.

Ayushmann plays a Pakistani spy named Bilal. He infiltrates India under the identity of Vikrant to weaken the country from within. However, an accident causes him to lose his memory, and he wakes up believing he is a true Indian patriot. He then turns against his former handlers and fights passionately for India, creating chaos across the border.

Sara Ali Khan plays Vikrant’s wife, Yamini. The film's cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Smita Tambe, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and late Mukul Dev in his final role.

The film has garnered an array of reactions on social media from moviegoers. While some call it a "clever" film, others express disappointment over the screenplay and writing of the film.

Ayushmann is known for picking up unconventional roles. For his performance in the film, the National Award-winning actor is garnering praise from the audience.

A section of social media users dubbed Udta Teer a refreshing and unconventional family entertainer that offers a fun, patriotic laugh riot filled with unexpected plot twists. The film stands out as a unique and enjoyable entry among traditional Bollywood patriotic dramas and spy thrillers.

A user calls it a complete entertainer, for the film is a perfect mix of patriotism, comedy, drama, and unexpected twists that keep viewers hooked with its hilarious situations and unpredictable storytelling.

Contrary to this, there are several audience members who felt that the film had an intriguing premise undone by "dated humour and second-rate writing". Despite a few brilliant moments, the execution disappoints.

Actor Rahul Bose's performance in the film is also garnering praise. Rahul plays Vikrant’s (Ayushmann) intense boss in the film.

For some audiences, the film has turned out to be a complete "Paisa Vasool" entertainer which can be enjoyed with family.

Contrasting views also suggest that the film is "below average." Netizens are seemingly enjoying the performances but questioning the writing of the film.

If early reactions are anything to go by, the audience was seemingly expecting a sharper, more cohesive satire from Ayushmann, who is known for picking up strong subject stories rather than scale.

So far, early reactions to the project are mostly positive. The film has also taken a decent start at the box office, though its final success will ultimately depend on strong word of mouth.

Read More

  1. Ayushmann Khurrana And His Bet On Debut Directors From Dream Girl To Udta Teer
  2. Why Nepal Banned Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer Ahead Of Release

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UDTA TEER
UDTA TEER X REVIEW
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA
SARA ALI KHAN
UDTA TEER AUDIENCE REACTIONS

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