Udta Teer X Review: Netizens Hail Concept Of Ayushmann-Sara Film, Criticise Weak Writing
Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, released today. The film marks directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer hit big screens today, October 23. Early reactions from moviegoers are now out for Udta Teer. The release comes at an important juncture in both Ayushmann and Sara's careers, as they have experienced more misses than hits in their recent theatrical outings.
Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik. The Hindi spy comedy is written by Aakash alongside Madhur Sharma, Dia Walia, and Gautam Govind Sharma. The film is a joint venture produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.
The 134-minute long film has garnered mixed reviews from critics. Early reactions to the film on social media too reflect a similar trend. While it has worked in parts for some, others found it nosediving after a promising start.
Ayushmann plays a Pakistani spy named Bilal. He infiltrates India under the identity of Vikrant to weaken the country from within. However, an accident causes him to lose his memory, and he wakes up believing he is a true Indian patriot. He then turns against his former handlers and fights passionately for India, creating chaos across the border.
Sara Ali Khan plays Vikrant’s wife, Yamini. The film's cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Smita Tambe, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and late Mukul Dev in his final role.
The film has garnered an array of reactions on social media from moviegoers. While some call it a "clever" film, others express disappointment over the screenplay and writing of the film.
What a clever film #udtateer— Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) October 23, 2026
Ayushmann is known for picking up unconventional roles. For his performance in the film, the National Award-winning actor is garnering praise from the audience.
A section of social media users dubbed Udta Teer a refreshing and unconventional family entertainer that offers a fun, patriotic laugh riot filled with unexpected plot twists. The film stands out as a unique and enjoyable entry among traditional Bollywood patriotic dramas and spy thrillers.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½ #UdtaTeer is an ENTERTAINER. Don’t think of it as some plain comedy film, it has layers. The writing is smart, witty and most importantly, engaging. #AyushmannKhurrana is terrific as usual, #SaraAliKhan is equally good. Others are FANTASTIC. #UdtaTeerReview Yes, it does have a lot of comedy but it has some serious moments too. The best part? It is free from the cringe, social media inspired comedy. The comedy is supported by twists, planning & plotting and patriotism. The film is entertaining without dull moments however the initial chunk of the second half could’ve been sharper. #RahulBose is a revelation, he brings the house down with just his expressions. Late #MukulDev is just too good in his role and is fun to watch. Every actor in the film has done a fine job. It is an enjoyable film with some good music and really funny situations. Initial chunk of second half has a lot of twists but the final twist and a well written climax are the things to look out for!— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October 23, 2026
A user calls it a complete entertainer, for the film is a perfect mix of patriotism, comedy, drama, and unexpected twists that keep viewers hooked with its hilarious situations and unpredictable storytelling.
Decent climax with good twist- full review soon. #UdtaTeer— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) October 23, 2026
Contrary to this, there are several audience members who felt that the film had an intriguing premise undone by "dated humour and second-rate writing". Despite a few brilliant moments, the execution disappoints.
#UdtaTeer : First Half An intriguing premise undone by dated humour & second-rate writing. Despite a few brilliant moments, the execution disappoints. Can the second half salvage it? Full review coming shortly on : https://t.co/kFVARKGFYR— Rogue Cinema (@roguecinema_) October 23, 2026
Actor Rahul Bose's performance in the film is also garnering praise. Rahul plays Vikrant’s (Ayushmann) intense boss in the film.
For some audiences, the film has turned out to be a complete "Paisa Vasool" entertainer which can be enjoyed with family.
Contrasting views also suggest that the film is "below average." Netizens are seemingly enjoying the performances but questioning the writing of the film.
🔥#UdtaTeer - A COMEDY CIRCUS with SPY- LEVEL MADNESS AND FUN ! 😂 Some films Entertain you , some SURPRISE you , but #UdtaTeer promises to be a Complete Paisa Vasool Ride Packed with RAW ENERGY , POWER-PACKED Moments , Unpredictable TWISTS , and Unstoppable ENTERTAINMENT . The Kiind of Cinematic EXPERIENCE that grabs your attention with its Quirky SPY-Comedy Set-up and DIALOGUE dilevery . "• Keep you hooked and leaves you CRAVING more . ! If the Madness, Execution and it's impact click with the AUDIENCE as it promised, than, this one has POTENTIAL to become a SURPRISE HIT of the Year with some "CRAZY Box Office Biz" !🔥 SPYING, LYING & NON-STOP HANSI KA TADKA -- #UdtaTeer IS READY TO FIRE COMEDY MISSILES l🚀 What a FAMILY ENTERTAINER it is😂🔥💥 #UdtaTeerReview @DharmaMovies ! @ayushmannk— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) October 23, 2026
If early reactions are anything to go by, the audience was seemingly expecting a sharper, more cohesive satire from Ayushmann, who is known for picking up strong subject stories rather than scale.
#UdtaTeer has been a fun ride till now! The one aspect that was totally out of syllabus for me is Rahul Bose. An actor who absolutely commits to the most absurd yet hilarious gag in the film! Comedy that doesn’t depend on outdated social media memes! What a shocker!— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 23, 2026
So far, early reactions to the project are mostly positive. The film has also taken a decent start at the box office, though its final success will ultimately depend on strong word of mouth.