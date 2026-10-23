ETV Bharat / entertainment

Udta Teer X Review: Netizens Hail Concept Of Ayushmann-Sara Film, Criticise Weak Writing

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer hit big screens today, October 23. Early reactions from moviegoers are now out for Udta Teer. The release comes at an important juncture in both Ayushmann and Sara's careers, as they have experienced more misses than hits in their recent theatrical outings.

Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik. The Hindi spy comedy is written by Aakash alongside Madhur Sharma, Dia Walia, and Gautam Govind Sharma. The film is a joint venture produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The 134-minute long film has garnered mixed reviews from critics. Early reactions to the film on social media too reflect a similar trend. While it has worked in parts for some, others found it nosediving after a promising start.

Ayushmann plays a Pakistani spy named Bilal. He infiltrates India under the identity of Vikrant to weaken the country from within. However, an accident causes him to lose his memory, and he wakes up believing he is a true Indian patriot. He then turns against his former handlers and fights passionately for India, creating chaos across the border.

Sara Ali Khan plays Vikrant’s wife, Yamini. The film's cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Smita Tambe, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and late Mukul Dev in his final role.

The film has garnered an array of reactions on social media from moviegoers. While some call it a "clever" film, others express disappointment over the screenplay and writing of the film.

Ayushmann is known for picking up unconventional roles. For his performance in the film, the National Award-winning actor is garnering praise from the audience.

A section of social media users dubbed Udta Teer a refreshing and unconventional family entertainer that offers a fun, patriotic laugh riot filled with unexpected plot twists. The film stands out as a unique and enjoyable entry among traditional Bollywood patriotic dramas and spy thrillers.