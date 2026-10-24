ETV Bharat / entertainment

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2: Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Pick Up Pace After A Slow Start?

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has recorded an improvement in its box office collection on Saturday, October 24. The spy comedy collected Rs 5.19 crore India net on day 2, according to live estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. The film opened at Rs 4.10 crore on Friday and has now taken its total India net collection to Rs 9.29 crore, and its total India gross collection stands at Rs 10.95 crore so far.

However, Saturday's figures are provisional, with the final numbers expected later in the night. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer arrived in cinemas on October 23. The film's opening-day performance placed it eighth among Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest openers, falling short of the actor's top five opening-day collections.

The film recorded around 13 percent overall occupancy on its first day, with approximately 1.88 lakh footfalls. Despite running across 6,265 shows, it struggled to attract a stronger audience turnout. The film faced competition from other theatrical releases, including Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, while Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its record-breaking theatrical run. How Does Udta Teer Compare With Ayushmann Khurrana's Previous Films? Although Udta Teer has shown growth on Saturday, its opening remains modest compared with some of Ayushmann Khurrana's previous theatrical releases. Thamma leads the actor's opening-day rankings with Rs 24 crore India net, followed by Dream Girl 2, which opened at Rs 9.75 crore. The original Dream Girl collected Rs 9.50 crore on its first day, while Bala earned Rs 9.25 crore. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan follows with an opening of Rs 8.75 crore.