Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2: Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Pick Up Pace After A Slow Start?
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnesses growth on Saturday after a modest opening, but can the spy comedy sustain its momentum?
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 24, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has recorded an improvement in its box office collection on Saturday, October 24. The spy comedy collected Rs 5.19 crore India net on day 2, according to live estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. The film opened at Rs 4.10 crore on Friday and has now taken its total India net collection to Rs 9.29 crore, and its total India gross collection stands at Rs 10.95 crore so far.
However, Saturday's figures are provisional, with the final numbers expected later in the night. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer arrived in cinemas on October 23. The film's opening-day performance placed it eighth among Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest openers, falling short of the actor's top five opening-day collections.
The film recorded around 13 percent overall occupancy on its first day, with approximately 1.88 lakh footfalls. Despite running across 6,265 shows, it struggled to attract a stronger audience turnout. The film faced competition from other theatrical releases, including Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, while Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its record-breaking theatrical run.
How Does Udta Teer Compare With Ayushmann Khurrana's Previous Films?
Although Udta Teer has shown growth on Saturday, its opening remains modest compared with some of Ayushmann Khurrana's previous theatrical releases. Thamma leads the actor's opening-day rankings with Rs 24 crore India net, followed by Dream Girl 2, which opened at Rs 9.75 crore. The original Dream Girl collected Rs 9.50 crore on its first day, while Bala earned Rs 9.25 crore. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan follows with an opening of Rs 8.75 crore.
Ayushmann's other releases have also recorded stronger first-day collections than Udta Teer. Badhaai Ho opened at Rs 7.25 crore, while Article 15 collected Rs 4.75 crore. With Rs 4.10 crore on day 1, Udta Teer ranked below these films but opened ahead of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which collected Rs 3.85 crore, and Doctor G, which earned Rs 3.50 crore.
The film's opening-day collection was around 83 percent lower than Thamma. Unlike Thamma, which benefited from the established Maddock horror-comedy universe and a Diwali release, Udta Teer had to draw audiences to a new spy-comedy concept. Its Saturday growth is a positive sign, but its Sunday collection will be important in determining the film's overall opening-weekend performance.
More About Udta Teer
Udta Teer is a Hindi-language spy comedy directed and written by Aakash Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani mole who loses his memory and starts believing that he is an Indian agent named Vikrant. Sara Ali Khan plays his wife, who works in the Indian defence ministry's finance department. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.