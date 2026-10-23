Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Surpass His Previous Opening?
Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer is tracking below Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, but final figures will determine whether it can match its opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screen with Udta Teer, a spy comedy that hit theatres on October 23. The film has collected an estimated Rs 2.58 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day so far. While the early numbers are lower than the opening recorded by his previous release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the final figures are still awaited.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released on May 15, opened with Rs 4 crore at the Indian box office. In comparison, Udta Teer has recorded an estimated India net collection of Rs 2.58 crore and a gross collection of Rs 3.04 crore so far. The figures are based on live estimates tracked across 4,902 shows and may change as the day progresses.
The current numbers put Udta Teer behind its predecessor's opening-day collection. However, the final collection will determine the exact gap between the two films and whether the new release can improve its opening-day tally. The film's performance over the opening weekend will also be important in assessing its box office prospects.
Udta Teer vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: How Do the Opening Numbers Compare?
Ayushmann's previous theatrical release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, collected Rs 4 crore on its opening day. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy was released on May 15 and served as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film featured Ayushmann alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. It brought the actor back to the romantic comedy genre, while Udta Teer sees him explore a different setting with a story built around espionage and mistaken identities.
What Is Udta Teer About?
Directed by debutant Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer follows a Pakistani spy who enters India on a covert mission. Things take an unexpected turn when he loses his memory and starts believing that he is an Indian spy. The confusion leads to a series of undercover missions, mistaken identities and comic situations. As the protagonist struggles to understand his real identity, those around him are caught in the chaos created by his actions.
The film combines espionage with comedy, giving Ayushmann a role that relies on humour and misunderstandings rather than the conventional seriousness of a spy thriller. Sara Ali Khan also stars in the film, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.
Can Udta Teer Close the Gap Over the Weekend?
Although Udta Teer's current opening-day estimate is lower than that of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, it is too early to draw a final conclusion. The updated day 1 figures will provide a more accurate picture of its opening performance. The weekend will be another important test for the spy comedy. Audience feedback, word of mouth and Saturday's collections could influence its trajectory at the box office.