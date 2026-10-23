ETV Bharat / entertainment

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Surpass His Previous Opening?

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screen with Udta Teer, a spy comedy that hit theatres on October 23. The film has collected an estimated Rs 2.58 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day so far. While the early numbers are lower than the opening recorded by his previous release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the final figures are still awaited.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released on May 15, opened with Rs 4 crore at the Indian box office. In comparison, Udta Teer has recorded an estimated India net collection of Rs 2.58 crore and a gross collection of Rs 3.04 crore so far. The figures are based on live estimates tracked across 4,902 shows and may change as the day progresses.

The current numbers put Udta Teer behind its predecessor's opening-day collection. However, the final collection will determine the exact gap between the two films and whether the new release can improve its opening-day tally. The film's performance over the opening weekend will also be important in assessing its box office prospects. Udta Teer vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: How Do the Opening Numbers Compare? Ayushmann's previous theatrical release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, collected Rs 4 crore on its opening day. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy was released on May 15 and served as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film featured Ayushmann alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. It brought the actor back to the romantic comedy genre, while Udta Teer sees him explore a different setting with a story built around espionage and mistaken identities.