Uditi Singh's Ex Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard Entry, Says 'You Might See Me' After Khatron Ke Khiladi
Karan Wahi hints at a possible Bigg Boss 20 entry after his ex Uditi Singh joined the show, fuelling fresh wildcard speculation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Karan Wahi has once again sparked rumours about his possible entry into Bigg Boss 20. The television actor, who is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has not confirmed that he will enter the reality show. However, a recent conversation with his co-contestant Avinash Mishra has added to the buzz.
Karan spoke about Bigg Boss in his latest vlog and appeared to hint that he could be seen inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His comments have caught attention, especially because his former girlfriend Uditi Singh is already a contestant on the show.
During the vlog, Karan himself brought up the possibility of entering Bigg Boss. While talking to Avinash, he said, “Ho sakta hai iske baad tum mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar mein dekho (You might see me in the Bigg Boss house after this).”
For all #farrhanabhatt fans who are busy trolling #avinashmishra , go n see the new #aviran vlog😂 Avi was teasing #karanwahi regarding #uditisingh & indirectly karan said #karhana is just numbers for him😂 obviously he has better choice 😜 #kkk15 #biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/rQtVUxfVq1— Rehman Dakait 💪🏻 (@shrutinuaashiq) September 15, 2026
It is still unclear whether Karan was joking with Avinash or actually hinting at a possible entry. However, the comment has raised questions about whether the actor could join Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant.
The conversation became more interesting when Avinash appeared to mention people from Karan’s past while discussing the show. He said, “This time, people you already know are also coming to Bigg Boss.” Avinash then clarified that he was referring to Kanika Mann.
Karan also revealed that Avinash had encouraged him to consider entering Bigg Boss. “Avinash had fully prepped me, telling me, ‘Bro, just go’,” he said.
However, Karan made it clear that he wants to focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 first. He said he would think about Bigg Boss after seeing how far he goes in the stunt-based reality show.
“I want to be in the spotlight; actually, I'm thinking that if I make it to the Khatron finale, I'll decide then whether or not I want to go to Bigg Boss,” Karan said.
Karan’s Bigg Boss rumours have become more interesting because his former girlfriend Uditi Singh is already inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Uditi had earlier been asked how she would react if Karan entered the show as a wildcard.
About #KaranWahi 🥲#UditiSingh • #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 pic.twitter.com/1x6nLw9l4o— Siya (@Coffeeiology6) September 11, 2026
She had dismissed the possibility and said, “I don't think he'll come in as a wildcard. If he were coming, he would have started from the beginning.”
Uditi also said that Karan’s entry would not bother her. She explained that their relationship ended several years ago and that she has already moved on.
Karan and Uditi were reportedly in a relationship for over two years before their breakup in 2022. Uditi has also said that she likes someone else now.
For now, Karan remains a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He has also appeared in shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He previously appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.