ETV Bharat / entertainment

Uditi Singh's Ex Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard Entry, Says 'You Might See Me' After Khatron Ke Khiladi

Hyderabad: Karan Wahi has once again sparked rumours about his possible entry into Bigg Boss 20. The television actor, who is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has not confirmed that he will enter the reality show. However, a recent conversation with his co-contestant Avinash Mishra has added to the buzz.

Karan spoke about Bigg Boss in his latest vlog and appeared to hint that he could be seen inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His comments have caught attention, especially because his former girlfriend Uditi Singh is already a contestant on the show.

During the vlog, Karan himself brought up the possibility of entering Bigg Boss. While talking to Avinash, he said, “Ho sakta hai iske baad tum mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar mein dekho (You might see me in the Bigg Boss house after this).”

It is still unclear whether Karan was joking with Avinash or actually hinting at a possible entry. However, the comment has raised questions about whether the actor could join Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant.

The conversation became more interesting when Avinash appeared to mention people from Karan’s past while discussing the show. He said, “This time, people you already know are also coming to Bigg Boss.” Avinash then clarified that he was referring to Kanika Mann.

Karan also revealed that Avinash had encouraged him to consider entering Bigg Boss. “Avinash had fully prepped me, telling me, ‘Bro, just go’,” he said.