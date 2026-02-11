Udit Narayan's First Wife Alleges Uterus Removal Without Consent, Files Police Complaint
Udit Narayan's first wife Ranjana Jha has accused him of secretly removing her uterus in 1996, alleging cheating, cruelty and conspiracy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Patna: Playback singer Udit Narayan's first wife Ranjana Narayan Jha has accused him of getting her uterus removed without her consent as a part of criminal conspiracy. She also alleged cheating, cruelty, and non-fulfillment of promises by him and his family.
Claiming that she "came to know about the removal of her uterus while undergoing medical treatment for her illness recently", Ranjana, accompanied with her lawyer Karunakar Jha, submitted a complaint at the women police station in Supaul city of Bihar on Tuesday. In the written complaint, she has alleged that Udit and his two brothers - Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha - took her to a private hospital in Delhi in 1996 for treatment, and got her uterus removed without informing her, or taking her consent.
She added that the singer's second wife Deepa Narayan was present at the hospital on the occasion and all four acted together to ensure the surgery was carried out. Ranjana, a resident of Balua Bazaar police station in Supaul, pointed out that she married Udit on December 7, 1984 as per Hindu rituals. The latter left for Mumbai in 1985 to make a career in playback singing in Hindi movies.
"During that period, I learnt that he has married another woman named Deepa. When confronted, she said, he denied it. In 1996, under the pretext of medical treatment, Mr. Narayan and his relatives took me to a large hospital in Delhi and had my uterus removed without informing me. Deepa was also present at the time, Ranjana said in the complaint," she said in the complaint.
"I traveled to Mumbai in 2006 but Udit and Deepa refused to let me enter their home. I then went to my in-laws' residence in Bhardah in Nepal's Saptari district, but was insulted and shooed away by my brother-in-law, sister-in-law and other relatives. I have been living at my parents' home since then," she added. A case by Ranjana over Udit's second marriage is already pending before the family court in Supaul and the hearings are still going on.
"I had previously approached the State Women's Commission, where Udit submitted a written compromise petition acknowledging me as his wife and expressed willingness to keep me with him. However, I have not received the respect or support of a spouse. I have been living in obscurity and that my financial condition has deteriorated, particularly because of the recent illness," Ranjana told reporters after filing the complaint.
She pointed out that Udit had become a serial offender who makes promises but never keeps them. "He has not done anything for my upkeep till now and has done his best to destroy me. I have approached the police. I will fight for justice," Ranjana added. The police have accepted the complaint but said that further action would be taken after investigation.
"This is a 30-year-old matter. We will conduct an inquiry into it. An FIR will be registered on the basis of the findings and further action will be taken," Supaul women's police station in-charge Annu Tiwari said.
Read More