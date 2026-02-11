ETV Bharat / entertainment

Udit Narayan's First Wife Alleges Uterus Removal Without Consent, Files Police Complaint

Patna: Playback singer Udit Narayan's first wife Ranjana Narayan Jha has accused him of getting her uterus removed without her consent as a part of criminal conspiracy. She also alleged cheating, cruelty, and non-fulfillment of promises by him and his family.

Claiming that she "came to know about the removal of her uterus while undergoing medical treatment for her illness recently", Ranjana, accompanied with her lawyer Karunakar Jha, submitted a complaint at the women police station in Supaul city of Bihar on Tuesday. In the written complaint, she has alleged that Udit and his two brothers - Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha - took her to a private hospital in Delhi in 1996 for treatment, and got her uterus removed without informing her, or taking her consent.

She added that the singer's second wife Deepa Narayan was present at the hospital on the occasion and all four acted together to ensure the surgery was carried out. Ranjana, a resident of Balua Bazaar police station in Supaul, pointed out that she married Udit on December 7, 1984 as per Hindu rituals. The latter left for Mumbai in 1985 to make a career in playback singing in Hindi movies.

"During that period, I learnt that he has married another woman named Deepa. When confronted, she said, he denied it. In 1996, under the pretext of medical treatment, Mr. Narayan and his relatives took me to a large hospital in Delhi and had my uterus removed without informing me. Deepa was also present at the time, Ranjana said in the complaint," she said in the complaint.