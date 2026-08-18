ETV Bharat / entertainment

Two Snakes Found At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, One Escapes During Rescue

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat, saw an unusual incident on August 17 after two snakes were spotted on the property. A team of snake rescuers and forest officials was called to the Bandra residence to safely handle the situation.

According to reports, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey received a call around 8 pm after the two snakes were noticed in the garden area of Mannat. He informed the Forest Department about the situation and began the rescue operation.

Dubey managed to safely catch one of the snakes. The reptile was around eight feet long and was later identified as a Dhaman, also known as an Indian Rat Snake. The species is non-venomous and is not considered dangerous to humans.

The second snake, however, escaped while people were gathering around the area. This led to concern among Mannat’s security staff and household members. A search of the property continued until late at night, but the second snake could not be found.