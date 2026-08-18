Two Snakes Found At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, One Escapes During Rescue
An eight-foot Dhaman snake was rescued from Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat after two snakes were spotted at the actor's bungalow.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat, saw an unusual incident on August 17 after two snakes were spotted on the property. A team of snake rescuers and forest officials was called to the Bandra residence to safely handle the situation.
According to reports, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey received a call around 8 pm after the two snakes were noticed in the garden area of Mannat. He informed the Forest Department about the situation and began the rescue operation.
Dubey managed to safely catch one of the snakes. The reptile was around eight feet long and was later identified as a Dhaman, also known as an Indian Rat Snake. The species is non-venomous and is not considered dangerous to humans.
The second snake, however, escaped while people were gathering around the area. This led to concern among Mannat’s security staff and household members. A search of the property continued until late at night, but the second snake could not be found.
The rescue of the first snake reportedly brought relief to the staff after they were informed that it was a non-venomous species. Dubey also assured those present that there was no need to panic. Following the required Forest Department rules, the rescued Dhaman was later released safely into its natural habitat.
Mannat, officially known as Mannat Land’s End, is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area. The sea-facing bungalow is one of the city’s most famous landmarks, with fans regularly gathering outside to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.
Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan’s professional endeavours, he is currently preparing for his next film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal and Rani Mukerji.
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