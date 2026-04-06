TV Serial Actor Subhashini Dies By Suicide In Chennai
The 36-year-old actor was a native of Sri Lanka. She took the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Chennai: Popular Tamil TV serial supporting actor Subhashini allegedly died by suicide in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. The incident has caused shock and distress.
36-year-old Subhashini, also known as Sasvibala, was a native of Sri Lanka. She worked as a supporting actor in a serial currently being aired on a private television channel. In April 2024, she married Bipin Chandran (38), a resident of Bengaluru, and had been living with her husband in Karnataka's capital.
She had rented an apartment in a private residential complex in Iyyappanthangal to use as accommodation whenever she visited Chennai for TV serial shoots. It was her routine to stay at this residence whenever she had filming commitments in Chennai.
In this context, she travelled from Bengaluru to her Iyyappanthangal residence on April 3 to participate in a serial shoot. On Sunday night, around midnight, she was engaged in a video call with her husband. During the conversation, a heated argument erupted between the couple over family-related issues. Overcome with rage during the altercation, Subhashini took the drastic step while still on the video call.
Shocked by what he witnessed, her husband immediately alerted the security guard of the residential complex. The guard, in turn, promptly informed the Porur police. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, retrieved Subhashini, and transported her to the Poonamallee Government Hospital. There, doctors examined her and pronounced her dead.
Subsequently, the police sent Subhashini's body to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have initiated an investigation to determine whether she took this extreme step due to family issues or if there were other underlying reasons.
Furthermore, the police plan to question her husband, Bipin Chandran, as part of the inquiry. Since the marriage had taken place less than two years ago, a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry has also been ordered.
The incident in which a TV serial supporting actress took her own life has caused shock and sorrow among the residents of the apartment complex where she lived.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).