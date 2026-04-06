ETV Bharat / entertainment

TV Serial Actor Subhashini Dies By Suicide In Chennai

Chennai: Popular Tamil TV serial supporting actor Subhashini allegedly died by suicide in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. The incident has caused shock and distress.

36-year-old Subhashini, also known as Sasvibala, was a native of Sri Lanka. She worked as a supporting actor in a serial currently being aired on a private television channel. In April 2024, she married Bipin Chandran (38), a resident of Bengaluru, and had been living with her husband in Karnataka's capital.

She had rented an apartment in a private residential complex in Iyyappanthangal to use as accommodation whenever she visited Chennai for TV serial shoots. It was her routine to stay at this residence whenever she had filming commitments in Chennai.

In this context, she travelled from Bengaluru to her Iyyappanthangal residence on April 3 to participate in a serial shoot. On Sunday night, around midnight, she was engaged in a video call with her husband. During the conversation, a heated argument erupted between the couple over family-related issues. Overcome with rage during the altercation, Subhashini took the drastic step while still on the video call.

Shocked by what he witnessed, her husband immediately alerted the security guard of the residential complex. The guard, in turn, promptly informed the Porur police. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, retrieved Subhashini, and transported her to the Poonamallee Government Hospital. There, doctors examined her and pronounced her dead.