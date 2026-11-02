ETV Bharat / entertainment

TV Actor Anuj Thakur Dies At 33; Emotional Tributes Pour In From Industry Friends

Hyderabad: The television industry has lost another actor at a young age. Anuj Thakur, who started his acting career with the popular teen show Dhoom Machao Dhoom, passed away on October 27. He was 33. The news was shared on social media by his close friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar.

As per reports, Anuj suffered a seizure while sleeping and did not wake up. His mother is said to have discovered his death early in the morning when she went to check on him after his regular 4:30 am alarm went off.

Rupesh, who had known Anuj for several years, shared that the two had many plans to work together. He also remembered the time when Anuj was trying to establish himself in the television industry.

Expressing how difficult it was to accept his friend’s death, Rupesh wrote, "Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace."

Several actors also took to social media to mourn his death. Vaquar Shaikh, who had known Anuj since the beginning of his career, remembered him as a kind person. Sharing his reaction, he wrote, "Ohhh my God… that’s unbelievably… Very sad to hear this. I knew him since his initial days… Very sweet and nice guy… May his soul rest in peace."