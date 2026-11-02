TV Actor Anuj Thakur Dies At 33; Emotional Tributes Pour In From Industry Friends
Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Mahisagar, passed away at 33 after reportedly suffering a seizure during sleep.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The television industry has lost another actor at a young age. Anuj Thakur, who started his acting career with the popular teen show Dhoom Machao Dhoom, passed away on October 27. He was 33. The news was shared on social media by his close friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar.
As per reports, Anuj suffered a seizure while sleeping and did not wake up. His mother is said to have discovered his death early in the morning when she went to check on him after his regular 4:30 am alarm went off.
Rupesh, who had known Anuj for several years, shared that the two had many plans to work together. He also remembered the time when Anuj was trying to establish himself in the television industry.
Expressing how difficult it was to accept his friend’s death, Rupesh wrote, "Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace."
Several actors also took to social media to mourn his death. Vaquar Shaikh, who had known Anuj since the beginning of his career, remembered him as a kind person. Sharing his reaction, he wrote, "Ohhh my God… that’s unbelievably… Very sad to hear this. I knew him since his initial days… Very sweet and nice guy… May his soul rest in peace."
Actor Hansa Singh was equally shocked by the news. Reacting to his demise, she wrote, "WHATTTTT HOW. ONE AFTER THE OTHER SHOCKING NEWS TODAY. HEARTBREAKING. May his soul travel with ease to the other side. OM SHANTI."
Anuj’s social media activity has also become a way for fans to remember him. His final Instagram update dates back to July 30, when he posted photographs from his holiday in South Africa. The post has since received messages from followers expressing sadness over his untimely death.
Anuj began working in television nearly two decades ago. He first appeared in Dhoom Machao Dhoom, a popular Disney Channel series that introduced him to viewers. He went on to work in several other Hindi television productions, including Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka and Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga.
One of his notable performances came in the sitcom Mahisagar, where he played Sagar Mehta in the lead role. Over the years, he continued to be associated with television projects and built his career in the entertainment industry.