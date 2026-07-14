ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tumbbad 2 Gets Bigger: Alia Bhatt Comes On Board Following Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Casting

Actor-producer Sohum Shah welcomed Alia to the franchise with a special Instagram post. Sharing pictures with the actor against the film's iconic red backdrop, he wrote, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega. See you at the movies." The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who are now eager to see how Alia fits into the dark fantasy universe.

Hyderabad: The world of Tumbbad is getting bigger and more exciting. After confirming Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a major addition to the cast, the makers have now announced that Alia Bhatt has officially come on board for Tumbbad 2. The announcement has added fresh excitement around one of the most-awaited sequels in Indian cinema.

According to media reports, Alia will be seen in a crucial extended cameo in Tumbbad 2. While her screen time may be limited, her character is expected to bring a major twist to the story. Reports also suggest that her role will become much more important in Tumbbad 3, where she is likely to take center stage as the franchise moves forward.

The sequel is already creating buzz with the addition of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will play a pivotal role. Although the makers have not revealed details about his character, they have confirmed that his presence will be central to the film's narrative. Together, Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt promise a powerful cast for the next chapter of the acclaimed horror-fantasy saga.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 3, 2027. The makers have promised that the sequel will take the mythology of the cursed deity Hastar to a much larger scale while staying true to the haunting atmosphere that made the original Tumbbad a cult favourite. The story will continue to explore themes of greed, fear and the consequences of human desires, while introducing new layers to the mysterious world.

Speaking about the sequel to a news agency, Shah said that Tumbbad has always been a special film for him. He shared that the team is expanding the universe while preserving the soul and atmosphere that audiences connected with in the first film. Director Adesh Prasad echoed the same thought, saying the biggest challenge has been to retain the identity of the original while creating a fresh and immersive cinematic experience.