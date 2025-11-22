ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik And Ananya Explore Opposing Love Beliefs In New-Age Rom-Com

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, released the teaser today, coinciding with Kartik's birthday, November 22. The teaser was first shared by his co-star Ananya, who posted it on Instagram along with a birthday wish for Kartik, who plays the character Ray in the film.

The teaser opens with the line, "If you're going to live another week, live the best week of your life." Kartik's Ray is introduced flaunting his chiselled abs, while Ananya's character Rumi emerges as a passionate, hopeless romantic determined to "have a '90s ki love story in 2025 ka hookup culture." Their contrasting personalities create a combination that is not only fiery but also engaging. The film will offer an easy-breezy, feel-good rom-com experience.