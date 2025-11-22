Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik And Ananya Explore Opposing Love Beliefs In New-Age Rom-Com
The teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri dropped today on Kartik Aaryan's birthday. The film co-stars Ananya Panday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, released the teaser today, coinciding with Kartik's birthday, November 22. The teaser was first shared by his co-star Ananya, who posted it on Instagram along with a birthday wish for Kartik, who plays the character Ray in the film.
The teaser opens with the line, "If you're going to live another week, live the best week of your life." Kartik's Ray is introduced flaunting his chiselled abs, while Ananya's character Rumi emerges as a passionate, hopeless romantic determined to "have a '90s ki love story in 2025 ka hookup culture." Their contrasting personalities create a combination that is not only fiery but also engaging. The film will offer an easy-breezy, feel-good rom-com experience.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the teaser, writing, "TWO HEARTS - ONE FLIGHT…TO LOVE! Pack your bags, #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is landing in cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS! TEASER OUT NOW! Releasing worldwide on 25 Dec."
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik Aaryan on the hit romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The project is backed by producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri promises a blend of romance, scenic visuals, and festive warmth. Notably, it has also become the first film to introduce an AI-powered motion poster. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release this Christmas, December 25.
