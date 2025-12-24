Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking: Can Kartik - Ananya Pull Crowds Amid Dhurandhar Storm?
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri heads for a modest opening amid tough competition from Dhurandhar and Avatar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are back with their rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, that is, December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The Sameer Vidwans directorial is backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and apart from Kartik and Ananya, feature Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania in key roles.
Ahead of its release, the film's advance booking numbers show a slow and cautious start. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned around Rs 2.23 crore gross from advance sales across India. When blocked seats are added, the total figure goes up to nearly Rs 3.45 crore. Around 57,000 tickets have been sold so far across more than 3,200 shows nationwide.
The advance booking for the film opened a little late, and the response has been limited. In major cinema chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis, only about 12,500 tickets were sold for the opening day. This has raised concerns about footfalls, especially in big cities where romantic films usually perform better.
On BookMyShow, the film has managed to create some interest. More than 1.72 lakh people have marked the movie as "interested" on the platform. In the last 24 hours, about 10,000 tickets were booked. While this shows curiosity among viewers, interest has not fully converted into strong advance sales.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. It has received a UA 16+ certificate, which makes it suitable for family viewing with parental guidance. The story follows two people who fall in love while trying to understand themselves.
One of the biggest problems for the movie is strong competition at the box office. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still doing very well and continues to attract large crowds. At the same time, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has taken over premium screens, including IMAX and high-end multiplexes across the country.
Because of this, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been given fewer shows, especially in major urban centres. Reports say that some theatres are cutting down Avatar's shows on Christmas Day to make space for Kartik Aaryan's film, but the overall screen count remains limited.
Trade experts believe the film is likely to open with single-digit numbers. Early expectations pointed towards a Rs 9 crore opening, but current trends suggest the film may collect around Rs 5 crore net on day one. This would be lower compared to Kartik Aaryan's earlier hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
However, romantic films often grow slowly. If audiences like the story and music, the film could benefit from positive word of mouth over the long holiday weekend. For now, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri enters theatres with moderate expectations, hoping that Christmas crowds and family audiences will help improve its box office journey.
