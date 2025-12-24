ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking: Can Kartik - Ananya Pull Crowds Amid Dhurandhar Storm?

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are back with their rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, that is, December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The Sameer Vidwans directorial is backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and apart from Kartik and Ananya, feature Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania in key roles.

Ahead of its release, the film's advance booking numbers show a slow and cautious start. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned around Rs 2.23 crore gross from advance sales across India. When blocked seats are added, the total figure goes up to nearly Rs 3.45 crore. Around 57,000 tickets have been sold so far across more than 3,200 shows nationwide.

The advance booking for the film opened a little late, and the response has been limited. In major cinema chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis, only about 12,500 tickets were sold for the opening day. This has raised concerns about footfalls, especially in big cities where romantic films usually perform better.

On BookMyShow, the film has managed to create some interest. More than 1.72 lakh people have marked the movie as "interested" on the platform. In the last 24 hours, about 10,000 tickets were booked. While this shows curiosity among viewers, interest has not fully converted into strong advance sales.