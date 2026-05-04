ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trisha Visits Vijay's Chennai Residence As TVK Surges Ahead In Tamil Nadu Election - Watch

Meanwhile, the family of Vijay blew whistles and celebrated at their residence, as the party continued its lead in the state.

Amid the tense political atmosphere, actor Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at Vijay’s residence in Chennai. A video of Trisha reaching Vijay’s home surfaced online and quickly went viral. Shared by a news agency, the clip showed the actor arriving in a car at the TVK chief’s residence. The timing of her visit has sparked curiosity, especially as it came when early trends suggested a strong performance by Vijay’s party.

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is making strong gains in the ongoing Tamil Nadu election counting process, leading in 110 out of 234 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing a tight three-way contest. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is currently leading in just 48 seats, as per the ECI.

The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is at the second spot. Interestingly, Trisha’s visit also coincided with her 43rd birthday.

Earlier in the day, she had visited the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati to offer prayers. Visuals from the temple showed her dressed in a simple floral outfit, greeting devotees with a smile. Fans gathered around as she quietly participated in the rituals. She had also shared a video on Instagram while travelling to Tirupati late the previous night.

Later, her arrival in Chennai and visit to Vijay’s residence became one of the most talked-about moments online. While there has been no official statement from either side regarding the visit, it has once again brought their long-standing friendship into the spotlight.

Vijay and Trisha are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. Together, they have done many movies which have been quite successful, such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo. The strong on-screen chemistry between them has raised many rumours from time to time, and in recent months, social media platforms have been flooded with them. However, both actors have remained silent on such rumours.

The buzz around them had increased further after they were seen attending events together, including a recent family wedding. At the same time, Vijay’s personal life has also come under public attention as he prepares to step fully into politics with TVK.