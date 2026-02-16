ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trisha Reacts To Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's 'Distasteful' Remark Involving Thalapathy Vijay

However, his remarks took a personal turn when he said that Vijay should "come out of Trisha's house first" to understand politics. The comment was widely criticised on social media. Many people called it sexist and unnecessary. Political leaders from other parties also spoke out against it and said that personal lives should not be brought into public discussions.

The issue began when Nagendran took a swipe at actor-politician Vijay during a recent interaction with the media. Vijay, who leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had reportedly said that his party would be a major challenger in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Responding to this, the BJP leader questioned Vijay's political experience.

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan has strongly reacted to a controversial remark made by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Nainar Nagendran. Calling the comment "distasteful and inappropriate," the actress made it clear that she does not wish to be dragged into political debates.

Soon after the controversy grew, Trisha's legal team issued an official statement on her behalf. The statement said, "My client never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space."

The statement further clarified that Trisha has no connection with any political party. It read, "My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be." It also added that she has always maintained a neutral stand when it comes to politics.

Trisha also shared a message on social media that said, "Disrespect should and always will be called out." Though she did not name anyone directly, it was clear that her words were aimed at the recent comment.

Her legal team also stressed that she wants to be known only for her work. The statement said, "My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment." It also reminded public figures that personal lives should never become the subject of public commentary. The note added that people holding high positions are expected to show responsibility and balance in their public speech.

The statement ended with a request that her name should not be drawn into matters that do not concern her. The controversy has once again started a debate about how personal comments are used in political discussions. Many fans of Trisha supported her stand and praised her for speaking up.