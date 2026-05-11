ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Sparks Buzz Online: 'Love Is Always Louder'

Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Vijay's Oath Ceremony Goes Viral ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan has once again become the centre of online discussion after attending actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The grand event took place on Sunday, May 10, at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and drew huge attention from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the state. Soon after the ceremony ended, Trisha shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram. While her elegant traditional look impressed fans, it was her caption that truly grabbed attention. The actor wrote, "The love is always louder," and the line quickly went viral on social media. Many users connected the caption to the ongoing rumours surrounding Trisha and Vijay's close bond. Though neither of them has ever publicly reacted to the speculation, their appearances together over the past few months have repeatedly sparked conversations online. For the ceremony, Trisha chose a graceful seafoam-green saree with gold detailing. She paired it with a cream blouse featuring delicate golden embroidery. Keeping her look simple and classic, the actor styled her hair in a neat bun decorated with fresh jasmine flowers. She completed the outfit with traditional jewellery featuring red stones and soft makeup.