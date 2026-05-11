Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Sparks Buzz Online: 'Love Is Always Louder'
Trisha Krishnan's first social media post after Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister sparked massive reactions online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan has once again become the centre of online discussion after attending actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The grand event took place on Sunday, May 10, at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and drew huge attention from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the state.
Soon after the ceremony ended, Trisha shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram. While her elegant traditional look impressed fans, it was her caption that truly grabbed attention. The actor wrote, "The love is always louder," and the line quickly went viral on social media. Many users connected the caption to the ongoing rumours surrounding Trisha and Vijay's close bond. Though neither of them has ever publicly reacted to the speculation, their appearances together over the past few months have repeatedly sparked conversations online.
For the ceremony, Trisha chose a graceful seafoam-green saree with gold detailing. She paired it with a cream blouse featuring delicate golden embroidery. Keeping her look simple and classic, the actor styled her hair in a neat bun decorated with fresh jasmine flowers. She completed the outfit with traditional jewellery featuring red stones and soft makeup.
Trisha attended the event with her mother, Uma Krishnan. Fans at the venue were quick to notice the actor's emotional reaction during Vijay's speech after taking oath as Chief Minister. Several videos from the ceremony soon surfaced online showing Trisha smiling through tears while listening to Vijay speak about his plans and vision for Tamil Nadu.
I let her hold me for the photo.Yeh,you’re welcome😶 @trishtrashers #izzykrishnan #momlove #trisha #trishakrishnan #poornimatrisha pic.twitter.com/820Z50e4wf— Poornima Trisha K (@PoornimaTrisha) May 11, 2026
After the ceremony, Trisha was mobbed by fans and media personnel while leaving the stadium. Despite the crowd and chaos, she remained calm as security escorted her outside. Before leaving, she was also seen warmly greeting Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, with a hug.
Beautiful Shots of South Queen @trishtrashers from #Karuppu 😍🔥#Trisha #KaruppuFromMay14 pic.twitter.com/g7huoCD9yO— Trisha Krishnan Universe (@aruntrish) May 11, 2026
Adding more curiosity to the ongoing buzz, Trisha had earlier shared another Instagram story writing "IYKYK" along with a cartoon illustration filled with "blah blah blah" speech bubbles. Many social media users interpreted it as a subtle response to the constant gossip and speculation around her personal life.
Meanwhile, Vijay has entered a historic political phase after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured enough seats to form the government in Tamil Nadu. With this victory, Vijay becomes the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK alliances to head the state government in decades. Even as Vijay begins his new journey in politics, he is also preparing for the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Trisha, on the other hand, continues to stay busy with her acting projects and is currently gearing up for the release of Karuppu alongside Suriya, scheduled to hit theatres on May 14, 2026.