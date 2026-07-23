ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trisha Krishnan Watches Vijay's Jana Nayagan With Mom; Reacts With A Smile To Film

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan watched Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Jana Nayagan, in a theatre in Chennai on Thursday, on the film’s release day. Trisha was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

Videos from outside the theatre quickly went viral on social media. As Trisha arrived at the cinema hall, she was surrounded by photographers and reporters. When the media asked her about Jana Nayagan, the actor smiled and simply said she was "looking forward" to watching the film.

Trisha Krishnan Watches Vijay's Jana Nayagan With Mom (Photo: ANI)

After the screening, Trisha was seen leaving the theatre with her mother. While Trisha did not share her review, Uma Krishnan spoke to the media and praised the film. Calling it an enjoyable watch, Uma said, "Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it."