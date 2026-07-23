Trisha Krishnan Watches Vijay's Jana Nayagan With Mom; Reacts With A Smile To Film
Trisha Krishnan watched Vijay's Jana Nayagan with her mother in Chennai, smiled when asked about the film, while Uma Krishnan called it a "super film."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan watched Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Jana Nayagan, in a theatre in Chennai on Thursday, on the film’s release day. Trisha was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.
Videos from outside the theatre quickly went viral on social media. As Trisha arrived at the cinema hall, she was surrounded by photographers and reporters. When the media asked her about Jana Nayagan, the actor smiled and simply said she was "looking forward" to watching the film.
After the screening, Trisha was seen leaving the theatre with her mother. While Trisha did not share her review, Uma Krishnan spoke to the media and praised the film. Calling it an enjoyable watch, Uma said, "Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it."
When a reporter mentioned that Jana Nayagan would be Vijay’s final film before entering politics full-time, Uma expressed her disappointment. She said, "I feel bad. We are gonna miss him."
Trisha’s visit to the theatre has also grabbed attention because of the long-standing rumours about her relationship with Vijay. Although neither of them has addressed the speculation, the actor’s appearance at the film’s screening has once again sparked discussion on social media.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.
Jana Nayagan finally released in theatres on July 23 after facing multiple delays, including certification issues with the CBFC. Originally scheduled to hit theatres during Pongal, the political action drama is now being presented as Vijay’s final film before he shifts his full focus to politics.
The film tells the story of an ordinary man who stands up against injustice and gradually becomes a people’s leader while fighting corruption and powerful forces.