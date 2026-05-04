ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trisha Krishnan Visits Tirupati On 43rd Birthday, Internet Links It To Vijay Amid Tamil Nadu Assembly Results

Dressed in a simple floral outfit, Trisha was seen arriving at the hill shrine and greeting devotees with a smile. Visuals of her offering prayers surfaced online within hours, drawing widespread attention. The actor had also shared an Instagram video the previous night while travelling to Tirupati, giving fans a glimpse of how she planned to ring in her birthday.

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan chose a spiritual start to her 43rd birthday, visiting the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple early Monday morning. While the visit itself was quiet and personal, its timing coinciding with the counting day of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections quickly set social media abuzz.

However, it wasn't just the birthday visit that grabbed headlines. The timing of her temple darshan, on a day when Tamil Nadu's election results were being counted, led to a wave of speculation online. A section of users on X linked her visit to the political developments in the state, particularly focusing on actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is under close watch in this election.

During polling last month, she shared a photo after casting her vote, proudly displaying the ink on her finger. The post went viral, with fans even dissecting the background music Arjunar Villu from her film Ghilli, a track closely associated with her popular on-screen pairing with Vijay. Over the years, Trisha and Vijay have shared one of Tamil cinema's most loved on-screen partnerships, having worked together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo. Off-screen too, their long-standing friendship often becomes a topic of discussion among fans.

On the work front, she continues to remain a strong presence in South Indian cinema and is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, alongside Suriya. On the other hand, in February 2024, Vijay announced his retirement from films and his entry into politics with the launch of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. His last film Jana Nayagan is awaiting release.