ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Anything Else I Should Add?': Trisha Krishnan Shuts Down Retirement Rumours With Witty Post

Hyderabad: Rumours about celebrities are nothing new, but sometimes they reach a point where the person involved decides to respond directly. Actor Trisha Krishnan did exactly that on Tuesday, using humour to address speculation that she is planning to retire from films. Her witty Instagram Story quickly grabbed attention and put an end to the chatter.

Over the past few days, social media had been buzzing with claims that Trisha was stepping away from films. The reports spread rapidly, leaving many fans confused and disappointed. Some even began discussing her possible last projects and what her absence might mean for the industry. However, instead of issuing a formal statement, Trisha chose a light-hearted and clever way to clear the air.

Trisha Laughs Off Retirement Rumours (Photo: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, she posted a sarcastic message that mocked the rumours. "Apparently I've quit films, married a rich businessman and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota?" she wrote. The tone was playful but clear as she is not retiring, and the claims are baseless.