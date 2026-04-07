'Anything Else I Should Add?': Trisha Krishnan Shuts Down Retirement Rumours With Witty Post
Trisha Krishnan dismissed retirement rumours with a witty Instagram post, joking about fictional claims, reassuring fans, and confirming she remains active with upcoming projects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rumours about celebrities are nothing new, but sometimes they reach a point where the person involved decides to respond directly. Actor Trisha Krishnan did exactly that on Tuesday, using humour to address speculation that she is planning to retire from films. Her witty Instagram Story quickly grabbed attention and put an end to the chatter.
Over the past few days, social media had been buzzing with claims that Trisha was stepping away from films. The reports spread rapidly, leaving many fans confused and disappointed. Some even began discussing her possible last projects and what her absence might mean for the industry. However, instead of issuing a formal statement, Trisha chose a light-hearted and clever way to clear the air.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a sarcastic message that mocked the rumours. "Apparently I've quit films, married a rich businessman and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota?" she wrote. The tone was playful but clear as she is not retiring, and the claims are baseless.
Her response instantly went viral. Fans appreciated her humour and confidence, with many praising her for handling the situation gracefully. The post also reassured her followers that she is very much active in the industry. Social media was soon filled with supportive comments and relief from fans who were worried about the speculation.
The rumours had surfaced at a time when Trisha is already in the headlines for her public appearance at a wedding in Chennai alongside actor-politician Vijay. Their outing, which came amid reports of his ongoing divorce proceedings, fuelled further gossip about their relationship. The two have remained silent on the matter, but their appearance together led to increased scrutiny and online discussion.
Trisha also recently shared a few cryptic posts about peace, self-worth and love, which added to the curiosity surrounding her personal life. However, her latest witty comment shifted the focus back to her career and clarified that she has no plans to step away from films.
On the professional front, Trisha continues to stay busy. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and has several projects lined up. She will next appear in Karuppu alongside Suriya, which is expected to release in May. She is also awaiting the release of Vishwambhara, marking her return to Telugu cinema.