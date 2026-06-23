ETV Bharat / entertainment

'You Make It All Worth It': Trisha's Birthday Message For CM Vijay Ends Breakup Rumours

What caught fans' attention even more was Trisha's caption. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD 00.00." The post immediately went viral, with many viewing it as a response to the breakup rumours that had been circulating on social media throughout the day.

Taking to Instagram, Trisha posted a lovely picture from Vijay's midnight birthday celebration. In the photo, Vijay is seen smiling as he looks at his birthday cakes, while Trisha who is beside him, is seen gazing at him fondly. Both appeared cheerful as they celebrated the occasion.

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan has seemingly put an end to rumours about a fallout with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay. On Tuesday evening, Trisha shared a special picture from Vijay's birthday celebration and posted a heartfelt message that quickly grabbed attention online.

Speculation about trouble between the two began after fans noticed that Trisha had not publicly wished Vijay on his 52nd birthday on June 22, unlike previous years. Several social media users also claimed that she had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram, leading to rumours that the two had drifted apart.

However, it was later clarified that Trisha had never followed Vijay on Instagram in the first place, making the viral "unfollow" claims baseless. Her latest birthday post has now further dismissed suggestions of any rift between them.

Trisha and Vijay have remained among Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs for over two decades. They have worked together in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, Leo and The Greatest of All Time. Their chemistry on screen has often fuelled speculation about a relationship off-screen, although neither has ever confirmed such reports.

In recent months, the duo have frequently been seen together at public events. Trisha attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister earlier this year and was also spotted with him at producer Kalpathi S Aghoram's family wedding.

Meanwhile, Vijay's personal life continues to remain in the spotlight. His divorce case with estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam came up for hearing at the Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Monday. The matter was adjourned to August 7. The proceedings stem from a petition filed earlier this year, in which Sangeetha accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship. Vijay has not publicly responded to the allegations.