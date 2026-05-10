Trisha Attends, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Others Send Wishes As Vijay Takes Charge As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Actors, filmmakers and celebs including Trisha, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj and Pooja Hegde celebrated Vijay's swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 10, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu witnessed a historic political moment on Sunday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. The grand swearing-in ceremony was held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and drew massive attention not just from political leaders, but also from the Tamil film industry.
Among the first celebrities to grab attention was actor Trisha Krishnan, who arrived at the venue wearing a beautiful teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse. When reporters told her it was a "big day for Tamil Nadu," the actor smiled and replied, "Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward."
South Queen @trishtrashers at #TVK Vijay's Oath Ceremony ♥️😍 #Trisha #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/0wNcHSxxct— M G N ✨💫 (@ManikandanGN3) May 10, 2026
Videos of Trisha heading to the venue quickly went viral online. Fans noticed that she could not stop smiling as she sat in her car scrolling through her phone. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, accompanied her to the event. At the stadium, Trisha was also seen greeting Vijay's family members, including his mother Shoba, and interacting warmly with guests.
Several other well-known faces from the Tamil film industry were also present at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Actor Sangeetha, who shared screen space with Vijay in Varisu, attended the event along with her husband, singer Krish. Actor Jai was also spotted at the venue, while producer KL Narayana, who is backing Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, and Archana Kalpathi, producer of GOAT, marked their presence at the historic ceremony. Lyricist Vivek, who has closely worked with Vijay over the years, was also among the attendees.
தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் தலைவர், மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர், தம்பி திரு. விஜய் @TVKVijayHQ அவர்களின் தலைமைத்துவத்தில் தமிழ்நாடு சிறக்கட்டும். புதிய உயரங்களை அடையட்டும்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 10, 2026
என் இதயப்பூர்வமான வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்.
While many celebrities attended the ceremony in person, others who could not make it took to social media to extend their warm wishes to the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan extended his heartfelt wishes through a social media post. Congratulating Vijay, Kamal wrote, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru Vijay. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."
Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too.— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 10, 2026
Actor Prakash Raj also wished Vijay success in his new role. Sharing his message online, he wrote, "Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility. May the state thrive in your governance, too."
மாண்புமிகு தமிழக முதலமைச்சர்— RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 10, 2026
C. Joseph Vijay !!!🔥🔥🔥
This feels insane ..!!!❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥
Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! 💥💥💥
Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the… pic.twitter.com/tGzDKyb7gU
Actor-director RJ Balaji shared one of the most talked-about reactions of the day. Clearly emotional and excited, he posted, "C Joseph Vijay!!! This feels insane!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers… Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level."
Have been here countless times for My Man’s audio launches. This feels completely different 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/HfK8E4zFJT— Vivek (@Lyricist_Vivek) May 10, 2026
Lyricist Vivek, who attended the ceremony in person, reflected on how different the occasion felt compared to Vijay's film events. "Have been here countless times for My Man's audio launches. This feels completely different," he wrote.
Actor Pooja Hegde also joined the celebrations online. Her short but enthusiastic reaction read, "Woahhh… actor Vijay or as it should now say… Chief Minister Vijay."
தமிழ்நாட்டு முதலமைச்சராக பொறுப்பேற்கவிருக்கும்— pa.ranjith (@beemji) May 10, 2026
தமிழக வெற்றிக்கழகத்தின் தலைவர் திருமிகு. ஜோசப் விஜய் @TVKVijayHQ அவர்களுக்கு மனம் நிறைந்த வாழ்த்துகள்.
மக்கள் நல அரசினை வழிநடத்துவீர்கள் என்று நம்புகிறேன்.
மக்கள் தீர்ப்பிற்கு மதிப்பளித்து தமிழக வெற்றிக்கழக அரசிற்கு ஆதரவு…
Filmmaker Pa Ranjith praised Vijay and expressed confidence in his leadership. In his message, he said he believed Vijay "will lead a people-welfare government." He also congratulated alliance parties that supported TVK during the elections.
The moment we have all been waiting for!— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 10, 2026
Make way for the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dearest @TVKVijayHQ Anna!
Dear @actorvijay Anna..We will truly miss you a lot!Thank you for all the wonderful celluloid moments you have given us!🥲❤️🙏🏻
நீ வாண்ணா!நாங்க இருக்கோம் !💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/B91tzua2nJ
Taking to X, GV Prakash Kumar wrote, "Finally… congrats to the new CM of Tamil Nadu," while Sibi Sathyaraj posted, "Congratulations to our Chief Minister for creating history."
இன்று பதவியேற்க உள்ள தமிழ்நாட்டின் புதிய முதலமைச்சருக்கு மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்.— Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) May 10, 2026
தைரியம், உறுதி, மக்களுக்கு உண்மையான சேவை செய்யும் நோக்கம் — இவை இருந்தாலே வரலாறு உருவாக்க முடியும் என்பதை இந்த தருணம் நிரூபிக்கிறது. அதே நேரத்தில், மாநிலத்தின் நிர்வாகத்தை வலுப்படுத்த அனுபவமும்…
Actor-filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan praised Vijay's courage and determination. She described his victory as proof of the power of "conviction and a genuine intent to serve people." She also noted how encouraging it was to see more youngsters and women showing interest in politics.
Director-writer Rathna Kumar recalled how Vijay's full name, "C Joseph Vijay," had once become part of political controversies years ago. Now, seeing the same name in the official Chief Minister order felt surreal to him. He added that Vijay's rise to power felt like a historic turning point for Tamil cinema and politics alike.
VIDEO | Chennai: As C. Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Tamil actress Sanam Shetty says, " today i stand here for our beloved thalapathy vijay. today on mother's day, our true son of tamil nadu is taking office, our people's cm, thalapathy.… pic.twitter.com/ScvAsG5KXm— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
Meanwhile, actor Sanam Shetty called Vijay "our people's CM" while speaking to reporters outside the venue. She said the last two years had been difficult and emotional for his supporters, making the swearing-in even more meaningful.
During his speech after taking oath, Vijay struck an emotional chord with the audience. "I am not an angel, but a common man. I was not born in a royal family. I am like your son, your brother," he said. He also added, "Social justice starts now."