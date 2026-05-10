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Trisha Attends, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Others Send Wishes As Vijay Takes Charge As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Actors, filmmakers and celebs including Trisha, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj and Pooja Hegde celebrated Vijay's swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Vijay Takes Charge As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Vijay Takes Charge As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (Photo: IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 10, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST

4 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu witnessed a historic political moment on Sunday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. The grand swearing-in ceremony was held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and drew massive attention not just from political leaders, but also from the Tamil film industry.

Among the first celebrities to grab attention was actor Trisha Krishnan, who arrived at the venue wearing a beautiful teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse. When reporters told her it was a "big day for Tamil Nadu," the actor smiled and replied, "Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward."

Videos of Trisha heading to the venue quickly went viral online. Fans noticed that she could not stop smiling as she sat in her car scrolling through her phone. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, accompanied her to the event. At the stadium, Trisha was also seen greeting Vijay's family members, including his mother Shoba, and interacting warmly with guests.

Several other well-known faces from the Tamil film industry were also present at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Actor Sangeetha, who shared screen space with Vijay in Varisu, attended the event along with her husband, singer Krish. Actor Jai was also spotted at the venue, while producer KL Narayana, who is backing Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, and Archana Kalpathi, producer of GOAT, marked their presence at the historic ceremony. Lyricist Vivek, who has closely worked with Vijay over the years, was also among the attendees.

While many celebrities attended the ceremony in person, others who could not make it took to social media to extend their warm wishes to the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan extended his heartfelt wishes through a social media post. Congratulating Vijay, Kamal wrote, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru Vijay. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."

Actor Prakash Raj also wished Vijay success in his new role. Sharing his message online, he wrote, "Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility. May the state thrive in your governance, too."

Actor-director RJ Balaji shared one of the most talked-about reactions of the day. Clearly emotional and excited, he posted, "C Joseph Vijay!!! This feels insane!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers… Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level."

Lyricist Vivek, who attended the ceremony in person, reflected on how different the occasion felt compared to Vijay's film events. "Have been here countless times for My Man's audio launches. This feels completely different," he wrote.

Pooja Hegde Celebrates as Vijay Takes Charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Pooja Hegde Celebrates as Vijay Takes Charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Pooja Hegde also joined the celebrations online. Her short but enthusiastic reaction read, "Woahhh… actor Vijay or as it should now say… Chief Minister Vijay."

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith praised Vijay and expressed confidence in his leadership. In his message, he said he believed Vijay "will lead a people-welfare government." He also congratulated alliance parties that supported TVK during the elections.

Taking to X, GV Prakash Kumar wrote, "Finally… congrats to the new CM of Tamil Nadu," while Sibi Sathyaraj posted, "Congratulations to our Chief Minister for creating history."

Actor-filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan praised Vijay's courage and determination. She described his victory as proof of the power of "conviction and a genuine intent to serve people." She also noted how encouraging it was to see more youngsters and women showing interest in politics.

Director-writer Rathna Kumar recalled how Vijay's full name, "C Joseph Vijay," had once become part of political controversies years ago. Now, seeing the same name in the official Chief Minister order felt surreal to him. He added that Vijay's rise to power felt like a historic turning point for Tamil cinema and politics alike.

Meanwhile, actor Sanam Shetty called Vijay "our people's CM" while speaking to reporters outside the venue. She said the last two years had been difficult and emotional for his supporters, making the swearing-in even more meaningful.

During his speech after taking oath, Vijay struck an emotional chord with the audience. "I am not an angel, but a common man. I was not born in a royal family. I am like your son, your brother," he said. He also added, "Social justice starts now."

Read More

  1. Thalapathy Vijay's Family Tree: A Closer Look At His Personal Life
  2. 'Married Rich Businessman And Raising Quadruplets!': Trisha Krishnan Shuts Down Retirement Rumours With Witty Post
  3. Internet Divided After Thalapathy Vijay Arrives With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

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TRISHA AT VIJAY OATH CEREMONY
THALAPATHY VIJAY TAMIL NADU CM
CELEB REACTIONS TO VIJAY TM CM
TVK VIJAY WIN REACTION
VIJAY TAMIL NADU CM OATH CEREMONY

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