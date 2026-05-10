ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trisha Attends, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Others Send Wishes As Vijay Takes Charge As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu witnessed a historic political moment on Sunday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. The grand swearing-in ceremony was held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and drew massive attention not just from political leaders, but also from the Tamil film industry.

Among the first celebrities to grab attention was actor Trisha Krishnan, who arrived at the venue wearing a beautiful teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse. When reporters told her it was a "big day for Tamil Nadu," the actor smiled and replied, "Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward."

Videos of Trisha heading to the venue quickly went viral online. Fans noticed that she could not stop smiling as she sat in her car scrolling through her phone. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, accompanied her to the event. At the stadium, Trisha was also seen greeting Vijay's family members, including his mother Shoba, and interacting warmly with guests.

Several other well-known faces from the Tamil film industry were also present at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Actor Sangeetha, who shared screen space with Vijay in Varisu, attended the event along with her husband, singer Krish. Actor Jai was also spotted at the venue, while producer KL Narayana, who is backing Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, and Archana Kalpathi, producer of GOAT, marked their presence at the historic ceremony. Lyricist Vivek, who has closely worked with Vijay over the years, was also among the attendees.

While many celebrities attended the ceremony in person, others who could not make it took to social media to extend their warm wishes to the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan extended his heartfelt wishes through a social media post. Congratulating Vijay, Kamal wrote, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru Vijay. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."