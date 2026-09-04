ETV Bharat / entertainment

Traitors Season 2: Krystle D'Souza And Rida Tharana Win Show, Take Home Rs 66 Lakh Prize Money

Her position became even more difficult when Mallika Sherawat and Dalip Tahil started suspecting her. Mallika was eventually 'murdered' by the Traitors, changing the dynamics of the game and giving Rida more room to survive.

Rida had a very different journey. She began the show as an Innocent and spent much of the game trying to identify the hidden Traitors. However, she was later turned into a Traitor herself. The change was not easy for Rida. She struggled with the pressure of hiding her new identity, especially after the elimination of people close to her. At one point, several contestants even suspected that she had been blackmailed and turned into a Traitor.

Krystle came close to being exposed several times during the game. One of the biggest turning points came when suspicion around her started growing among the contestants. Private detective Tanya Puri questioned Krystle and Shahneel Gill about letters they had received. While Krystle managed to defend herself, Shahneel's answers raised more doubts. The suspicion quickly moved towards Shahneel, who was eventually voted out.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season of the reality show came to an end with two Traitors standing against the Innocents. Krystle and Rida managed to keep their identities hidden until the final stage and eventually walked away as joint winners. The road to the finale, however, was not easy for either of them.

Hyderabad: Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana have emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2. The duo lifted the coveted trophy and took home a shared prize pot of Rs 66 lakhs after making it through a finale packed with suspicion, twists and betrayals.

Mallika's elimination left Dalip, Sahil, Shalini, Rida and Krystle in the final stretch. The finalists then took part in a final mission involving gold bars placed in bags on camels. The prize pot stood at Rs 48.40 lakhs before the task. The contestants managed to add another Rs 17.60 lakhs, taking the final prize money to Rs 66 lakhs.

The last Circle of Shaq then brought another major twist. Dalip Tahil was the first to leave the final five. Krystle played an important role in convincing the others to vote him out. Dalip could not reveal his true identity before his elimination. This left Krystle, Rida, Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia in the final stage.

The four contestants had to choose between the 'Pouch of Shaq' and the 'Pouch of Trust'. Choosing Shaq meant another contestant would have to be voted out, while choosing Trust could potentially end the game. In the first round, all four chose Shaq. The vote resulted in Sahil Salathia's elimination. The second round became even more crucial. Krystle chose Trust, and Rida followed her. Shalini, however, chose Shaq once again. The contestants had to vote again. Shalini voted for Rida, while Krystle and Rida voted against Shalini. This sent Shalini out of the game and left Krystle and Rida as the final two.

Krystle chooses Rida over a solo win

The biggest moment of the finale came when Krystle had the chance to make a crucial choice involving Rida. Instead of turning against her fellow Traitor, Krystle chose to save Rida. Her decision meant that the two Traitors would share the victory. In the final reveal, Krystle and Rida disclosed that they had been Traitors, leaving the eliminated contestants visibly surprised. Krystle also opened up about her strategy and said that she had played the game honestly and from the heart, despite being a Traitor from the very beginning.

Karan Johar congratulated the duo as he signed off from the season. The host had earlier praised Krystle's gameplay, telling her that she had played a "very, very smart game." With their identities successfully hidden until the end, Krystle and Rida proved that on The Traitors, surviving suspicion can sometimes be less important than making sure the suspicion falls on someone else.

The Traitors Season 2 contestants

The celebrity contestants in Season 2 were Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

How The Traitors Season 2 works

The show is based on the battle between Innocents and Traitors. The Traitors secretly work together to eliminate the Innocents while keeping their identities hidden. The Innocents, meanwhile, must identify the Traitors and vote them out before they themselves are eliminated.

As the game progresses, contestants take part in missions, form alliances and enter the Circle of Shaq, where their suspicions can decide who stays and who leaves. With trust constantly shifting, every vote can change the course of the game.