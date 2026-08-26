ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic X Review: 'Absolutely Insane' Or 'Style Over Substance'? What Are Netizens Saying About Yash Starrer

One moviegoer called the first half "very messy" and wrote on X, "Apart from the technical quality, this one is all over the place so far." The reviewer also pointed to a "clumsy and tiring screenplay", artificial-looking action and disappointing background music, while admitting that the interval and a few Yash-Kiara scenes worked better.

While many viewers have praised the film's glossy visuals, grand production design and Yash's towering screen presence, the screenplay and lack of emotional depth have emerged as major concerns. Some viewers have also called the first half tiring and confusing, while others have hailed Geetu Mohandas' vision and the film's technical brilliance.

Hyderabad: Toxic finally hit theatres on Wednesday, August 26, and the first reviews are out. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and led by Yash, the much-awaited action drama has received a mixed response from viewers after its first half.

Another review highlighted the film's style and scale but felt that the story was struggling to make an impact. "Ultra Stylish Yash & Rich Productions Values r plus. Circus Fight Super. Has Style, Glamour, Violence. But No proper Character Intro, Dialogues, No Emotional Connect. Random Characters and a Clueless screenplay!" the X user wrote.

A third reaction was even more critical, calling the first half "below par". However, the review praised Yash's look and screen presence along with the cinematography, production design and action. "Visually impressive, but very much STYLE OVER SUBSTANCE so far," the viewer said.

The film's action sequences, particularly the much-talked-about circus fight, have found appreciation in several reactions. Yash's screen presence has also been consistently mentioned as one of the film's biggest strengths. Kiara Advani's scenes with Yash have received some positive feedback, while Nayanthara has also been praised for her screen presence.

A not so critical review described the first half as "INSANE" and praised every department, particularly the drama and the relationships between the characters. "Can't believe Geetu Mohandas cooked this hard," the X user wrote. Some viewers, meanwhile, criticised what they felt was a lack of emotional connection and questioned the way female characters were presented. One reaction called the first half "tiring" and objected to women being used as props to highlight Yash's dominance.

The makers had also issued a message to audiences ahead of the release. KVN Productions urged moviegoers not to record scenes inside theatres or post them on social media. The production house asked fans not to reveal story beats or spoilers and said the film was created as a big-screen experience meant to be enjoyed by audiences together.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks Yash's return to theatres after the blockbuster KGF franchise. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is set against the mafia world of post-independence Goa and explores themes of loyalty, family and redemption. Yash plays dual roles in the film, including gangster Raya and his son Rumi. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Toxic has also been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The film has been mounted on a large scale, with its makers promising a distinctive world and ambitious visual treatment. With the first-half reactions divided, the second half now carries much of the pressure.